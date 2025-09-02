Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Heavy Rainfall Warning for Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Bharatpur Divisions on 3-5 September

Rainfall Warning: The meteorological department has stated that the low-pressure area formed over the northern Bay of Bengal and the cyclonic circulation system over the state will intensify the rainfall. This will directly affect several districts of Rajasthan.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

heavy rainfall alert

Rajasthan Weather Update: Jaipur. The monsoon has been benevolent in Rajasthan this year, with several districts experiencing continuous heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued another significant alert. According to the department, rainfall activity will intensify in the eastern and southeastern parts of the state from 3rd, 4th, and 5th September. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in parts of Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions.

The Meteorological Department states that the low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal and the circulation system over the state will cause the rainfall to intensify. This will directly impact several districts in Rajasthan. Local administration and the public in areas predicted to receive heavy rainfall have been advised to remain vigilant.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department has predicted increased rainfall activity in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan between 5th and 7th September. Therefore, it can be said that the beginning of September will be quite wet for Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Weather Update 2 September

🔷 A low-pressure area persists over the North Bay of Bengal and is expected to move west-north-west in the next 24 hours. A circulation system remains over the northern parts of the state and Haryana.

🔷 Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota divisions, and Shekhawati region today, with light to moderate rainfall in other areas.

🔷 An increase in heavy rainfall activity is expected in the eastern and southeastern parts from 3rd September. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions on 3rd, 4th, and 5th September.

🔷 Increased rainfall activity is also expected in parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions from 5th to 7th September, with heavy rainfall likely in some southern areas.

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Heavy Rainfall Warning for Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Bharatpur Divisions on 3-5 September
