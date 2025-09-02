Heavy Rainfall Warning for Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Bharatpur Divisions on 3-5 September

Rajasthan Weather Update: Jaipur. The monsoon has been benevolent in Rajasthan this year, with several districts experiencing continuous heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued another significant alert. According to the department, rainfall activity will intensify in the eastern and southeastern parts of the state from 3rd, 4th, and 5th September. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in parts of Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions.