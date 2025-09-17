Heavy Rains Predicted Across 10 Rajasthan Districts

Monsoon's Retreat Brings Renewed Rain to Rajasthan: The monsoon season is gradually withdrawing from Rajasthan, but not without a final burst of rain. According to the latest forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of renewed rainfall in 10 districts of the state.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for more than 10 districts on 18th and 19th September. These districts may experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning due to an upper air cyclonic circulation persisting over north-central Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas at 0.9 km above mean sea level.
A yellow alert has been issued for Banswara, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, and Salumber districts on September 18th. On September 19th, the alert extends to these districts, along with Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, and Dholpur. The possibility of lightning strikes accompanying thunderstorms has been predicted for these areas.
Following the cessation of rain in some parts of the state, slight fluctuations in day and night temperatures are being observed. Ganganagar recorded the highest maximum temperature at 37.1 degrees Celsius. However, the weather remains pleasant in rain-affected areas.
The monsoon has already withdrawn from parts of Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, and Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Furthermore, the monsoon has also retreated from 10 more districts: Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Ajmer, Pali, Jalore, Barmer, Sikar, and Sirohi.
Western Rajasthan experienced significantly higher than average rainfall this year. Nagaur recorded 85% more rainfall than average. Jodhpur and Ganganagar also received heavy rainfall, although Barmer experienced slightly less rainfall compared to last year.
While no alert has been issued for September 20th, there is a possibility of light rain in some districts of Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur divisions.