Rajasthan school holiday: schools to remain closed on January 12; holiday extended till this date in 13 districts

12th January School Holiday: Cold wave and severe cold continue to grip Rajasthan, with icy winter conditions affecting the entire state. To ensure the safety and health of children, school holidays have been extended in several districts. Earlier, schools were closed until January 10th, but these holidays have now been further extended.
Due to the cold wave, several districts in Rajasthan have announced an extension of school holidays from January 12th. These districts include Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Nagaur, Dausa, Sikar, Jalore, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, and others.
According to the Meteorological Department, the cold wave is expected to persist in Rajasthan for the next few days. Red, Orange, and Yellow alerts have been issued for January 12th. However, some relief from the cold is anticipated after January 14th and 15th.
Jaipur: Holidays declared for classes pre-primary to 5th on January 12th-13th.
Jaisalmer: Holidays for students from nursery to 8th will be from January 12th to January 14th. For students in classes 9 to 12, schools will operate from 10 AM to 4 PM until January 14th.
Nagaur: Holidays declared for students from pre-primary to 5th on January 12th and 13th.
Dausa: Holiday for students up to class 8th on January 12th.
Sikar: Holidays declared for students from class 1 to 5th, and school timings have been changed for students from class 6 to 12th.
Jalore: Holidays for students from pre-primary to 5th from January 12th to 14th.
Bharatpur: Holidays for children up to class 5th on January 12th and 13th.
Deeg: Holiday for students from class 1 to 8th on January 12th.
Hanumangarh: Holiday for children from nursery to 8th on January 12th. January 13th is a Lohri holiday, and schools will reopen on January 14th.
Jhunjhunu: Holiday for children from class 1 to 8th until January 13th.
Barmer: Holiday for children up to class 8th on January 12th.
Ajmer: School timings for classes up to 12th have been changed to 10 AM to 4 PM.
Bikaner: School timings have been set from 10 AM to 4 PM until further notice.
