12 January 2026,

Monday

Jaipur

Swami Vivekananda Anniversary: Who Was the King Who Renamed Swami Vivekananda, and What’s the Rajasthan Connection?

Swami Vivekananda's name will forever remain immortal in Indian history, but did you know that the interesting story of his name change is linked to Rajasthan?

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

Swami Vivekanand

Photo: Patrika

Swami Vivekananda's name will forever remain immortal in Indian society and culture, but did you know that an interesting story related to the change in his name is connected to Rajasthan? The credit for changing Swami Vivekananda's name goes to King Ajit Singh of Khetri, Rajasthan.

King Ajit Singh Made a Special Request

Swami Vivekananda was earlier named Narendra Nath, and at one time was also known by names such as 'Vividishananda' or 'Sachchidananda'. However, King Ajit Singh of Khetri, from the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, made a special request to Swami Vivekananda. The King asked him to change his name and adopt the name 'Vivekananda'. Swami Ji happily accepted this and took on this new name for his life.

Swami Vivekananda met King Ajit Singh during his second visit to Khetri on April 21, 1893. Prior to this, he had stayed in Khetri from August 7, 1891, to October 27, 1891. This was his visit to Khetri before his journey to Chicago. During this visit, along with the change in his name, King Ajit Singh also provided him with his attire, turban, and ticket for the Chicago journey.

Swami Vivekananda Had a Deep Connection with Rajasthan

Swami Vivekananda had a deep connection with many prominent places in Rajasthan. He visited various parts of Rajasthan multiple times. He travelled to Alwar from Delhi twice. First in 1891 and then in 1897. He also visited Jaipur three times in 1891, 1893, and 1897. From Jaipur, Swami Ji went to Kishangarh and Ajmer, where he stayed for four days in 1891.

Vivekananda Swami stayed in Mount Abu for 91 days in 1891 and met King Ajit Singh of Khetri there. Following this, Swami Vivekananda spent a total of 109 days in Khetri in 1891, 1893, and 1897. This was his most favourite place. In 1897, Swami Vivekananda also visited Jodhpur and stayed there for 10 days as a guest of King Pratap Singh.

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 01:41 pm

