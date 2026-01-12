Swami Vivekananda Anniversary: Who Was the King Who Renamed Swami Vivekananda, and What’s the Rajasthan Connection?

Swami Vivekananda was earlier named Narendra Nath, and at one time was also known by names such as 'Vividishananda' or 'Sachchidananda'. However, King Ajit Singh of Khetri, from the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, made a special request to Swami Vivekananda. The King asked him to change his name and adopt the name 'Vivekananda'. Swami Ji happily accepted this and took on this new name for his life.