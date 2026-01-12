Solar power: Rajasthan takes big step as 2450 MW solar park to come up here

Jaipur: A significant step is being taken towards solar energy production in Rajasthan. A mega solar park with a capacity of 2450 MW will be established in Pugal, Bikaner, with an investment of approximately ₹17,000 crore proposed for it. The Rajasthan government has issued a tender on an online platform for the development of this project.
Along with solar energy production, a battery energy storage system will also be developed in the solar park. This will ensure an uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply to the state even during peak hours.
The Rajasthan Solar Park Development Company, a subsidiary of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited, is developing the infrastructure for this project. Land measuring 4394 hectares has already been allocated for the project. The solar and battery energy storage units to be established here will be connected to the Rajasthan Power Transmission Corporation's grid. The projects will be developed under the 'Build, Own and Operate' model.
100% of the electricity produced from this project will be purchased for 25 years by Rajasthan Urja Vikas Evam IT Services Limited for the state's discoms, ensuring long-term revenue certainty for the developers.
