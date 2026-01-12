12 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Jaipur

Solar power: Rajasthan takes big step as 2450 MW solar park to come up here

Rajasthan Solar Power: A significant step is being taken towards solar energy production in Rajasthan. Along with solar energy production in the solar park, a battery energy storage system will also be developed.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

solar-park

Jaipur: A significant step is being taken towards solar energy production in Rajasthan. A mega solar park with a capacity of 2450 MW will be established in Pugal, Bikaner, with an investment of approximately ₹17,000 crore proposed for it. The Rajasthan government has issued a tender on an online platform for the development of this project.

Along with solar energy production, a battery energy storage system will also be developed in the solar park. This will ensure an uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply to the state even during peak hours.

Infrastructure and Power Purchase Arrangement

The Rajasthan Solar Park Development Company, a subsidiary of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited, is developing the infrastructure for this project. Land measuring 4394 hectares has already been allocated for the project. The solar and battery energy storage units to be established here will be connected to the Rajasthan Power Transmission Corporation's grid. The projects will be developed under the 'Build, Own and Operate' model.

Benefits of this Project

100% of the electricity produced from this project will be purchased for 25 years by Rajasthan Urja Vikas Evam IT Services Limited for the state's discoms, ensuring long-term revenue certainty for the developers.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 09:48 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Solar power: Rajasthan takes big step as 2450 MW solar park to come up here

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan school holiday: schools to remain closed on January 12; holiday extended till this date in 13 districts

Winter-School-Holiday-Increased
Jaipur

Weather Alert: India Meteorological Department Predicts Cold Wave in 11 Rajasthan Districts Today

Weather Update Meteorological Department Prediction today Rajasthan 11 districts cold wave alert IMD
Jaipur

Orange Alert for Fog and Cold Wave in Rajasthan Districts on January 12; Know January 13 Weather

Weather Update Meteorological Department 12 January Rajasthan these districts fog and cold wave orange alert Know what 13 January weather
Jaipur

Jaipur Helicopter Emergency Landing: Private helicopter en route to Bhopal makes emergency landing in Jaipur due to technical reasons

Helicopter-Emergency-Landing-1
Jaipur

Supreme Court Orders Rajasthan High Court to Decide on Age Relaxation for SI Recruitment by March 31 Amidst Controversy

Supreme Court
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.