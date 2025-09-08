High Court Stays Order Cancelling Rajasthan SI Recruitment 2021

SI Recruitment-2021: Rajasthan High Court's Division Bench on Monday stayed a single-judge bench order cancelling the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment-2021. This decision was taken after hearing the appeal of Amar Singh and other selected Sub-Inspectors before a bench headed by Justice S.P. Sharma.
The single-judge bench had ordered the cancellation of the recruitment exam citing widespread irregularities and malpractice. The selected candidates challenged this decision by filing an appeal in the Division Bench.
In its order, the single-judge bench had stated that the fairness of the SI recruitment-2021 process was questionable due to paper leaks and other irregularities. The court, deeming it neither legal nor transparent, directed the cancellation of the recruitment.
Against this decision, the selected Sub-Inspectors filed a petition in the Division Bench, arguing that cancelling the entire recruitment was not justified. They stated that the government was also not in favour of cancelling the recruitment and that the Special Operations Group (SOG) had initiated action against those involved in the paper leak.
The petitioners argued that it was possible to identify the right and wrong candidates in the recruitment process. They termed the single-judge bench's decision as not legally sound and demanded its cancellation. They said that the selected candidates should not be punished for the mistakes of a few. Furthermore, it was argued that cancelling the recruitment would unfairly impact those candidates who had passed the exam honestly and through hard work.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the Division Bench imposed an interim stay on the single-judge bench's order. The court directed that the decision to cancel the recruitment process be stayed until the next hearing. This decision has provided relief to the selected candidates, who had been facing uncertainty for a long time. The matter will now be debated in detail at the next court hearing, after which a final decision will be taken.