scriptHoneymoon Murders: Seven Chilling Cases from Indore’s Sonam to Bharatpur’s Reema | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Jaipur

Honeymoon Murders: Seven Chilling Cases from Indore’s Sonam to Bharatpur’s Reema

Shocking Murder Cases: However, in Rajasthan, even more horrifying cases have emerged recently. These involve wives murdering their husbands. Seven such cases are particularly chilling.

JaipurJun 10, 2025 / 10:10 am

Patrika Desk

Image : Patrika

Following the cases of Muskaan from Meerut and Gopi from Jaipur, Sonam from Indore is now making headlines nationwide. The brutal murder of her husband while on honeymoon, committed for her lover who worked at her father’s company, initially appeared to be an accident to the police and family. However, a Meghalaya Police investigation revealed Sonam as the mastermind behind her husband’s murder, orchestrated for her lover, Raja. Both Raja and Sonam have been arrested, with further details of the case yet to emerge.
Two similar cases have emerged recently. In one, Muskaan from Meerut murdered her businessman husband for her unemployed and drug-addicted lover, disposing of the body in a blue drum. In another, Gopi from Jaipur killed her husband for her lover, carrying the body on her bike before disposing of it. Both were subsequently arrested. These horrific cases are shocking and challenge humanity. However, Rajasthan has witnessed even more disturbing cases recently, where wives have brutally murdered their husbands. Seven such spine-chilling cases highlight the alarming trend, with extramarital affairs often at the heart of the crimes.

Seven Shocking Cases That Have Shaken the Police

1. In July last year, a woman residing in Alwar, along with two lovers, strangled her husband to death. She had married him two years prior in a love marriage. Originally from Haryana, she was living in Alwar. Shashi and her two accomplices were arrested for the murder of her husband, Indrapal.
2. In November last year, in the Jaitaran area of Pali district, Kachruram was murdered by his wife, Kiran, who slit his throat with the assistance of her lover, Bhupendra. They transported the body on a motorbike for several kilometres before burning it in a secluded area.
3. In January this year, a murder case was uncovered in the Kalwad police station area of Jaipur. Prakash was murdered by his wife, Chanchal, and her lover, Rakesh. Rakesh provided the poison, and Chanchal, along with others, forcibly administered it to Prakash before disposing of the body. The investigation began following a complaint from his mother, leading to the arrest of the accused.
4. In January this year, in the Hindoli police station area of Bundi district, Rani Devi, along with her brother Dhanraj, murdered her husband, Om Prakash. Police suspicion led to an investigation revealing that Om Prakash suspected Rani Devi of having an extramarital affair. She strangled him with a rope after he fell asleep.
5. In November 2022, Seema, residing in Jodhpur, murdered her husband, Charan Singh, an Assistant Agriculture Officer in the Rajasthan government. For seven years of their marriage, Seema refused any physical intimacy with Charan Singh. It later emerged that Seema had lesbian relationships with her sisters and friends. When Charan Singh objected, she murdered him and dismembered his body into twenty pieces using a stone cutter.
6. Recently, a murder case was solved in the Sallaport area of Banswara district. The case came to light months later during a missing person’s investigation. Arvind was brutally beaten to death with sticks by his wife and her brother-in-law, Dhanpal. They buried him in their house and built a toilet on top of the grave, continuing their illicit relationship in the same house for several months.
7. In November 2022, a particularly horrifying incident occurred in Bharatpur. Reema, along with her lover Bhupendra, murdered her husband, Pawan. Unable to dispose of the body, they hid it on their double bed. Later, during Vat Savitri Vrat (a Hindu festival), she prayed for her husband’s long life, prepared kheer and puri (sweet dishes), performed the puja (prayer ritual) and broke her fast on the same bed where her husband’s corpse lay.

News / Jaipur / Honeymoon Murders: Seven Chilling Cases from Indore’s Sonam to Bharatpur’s Reema

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

DGMO Rajiv Ghai Promoted After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Success

National News

DGMO Rajiv Ghai Promoted After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Success

in 2 hours

Honeymoon Murder Plot Revealed After 17 Days: Indore Conspiracy, Shillong Execution

National News

Honeymoon Murder Plot Revealed After 17 Days: Indore Conspiracy, Shillong Execution

in 2 hours

Gurpanth Maan, Gurdas Maan's Brother, Passes Away

Entertainment

Gurpanth Maan, Gurdas Maan's Brother, Passes Away

in 2 hours

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran Retires from International Cricket at 29

Cricket News

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran Retires from International Cricket at 29

in 2 hours

Latest Jaipur

RULET 2025 Answer Key Released: Objections Allowed Until June 10th

News

RULET 2025 Answer Key Released: Objections Allowed Until June 10th

14 hours ago

Weather Update: Rajasthan to Scorch at 48°C Before Rain Hits These Districts on 15–16 June

News

Weather Update: Rajasthan to Scorch at 48°C Before Rain Hits These Districts on 15–16 June

15 hours ago

Rajasthan PTET Admit Cards Released: Download Your Admit Card Now

News

Rajasthan PTET Admit Cards Released: Download Your Admit Card Now

21 hours ago

VGU Jaipur Job Fair 2025: 1664 Students Placed

News

VGU Jaipur Job Fair 2025: 1664 Students Placed

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.