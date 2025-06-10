Honeymoon Murders: Seven Chilling Cases from Indore’s Sonam to Bharatpur’s Reema

Two similar cases have emerged recently. In one, Muskaan from Meerut murdered her businessman husband for her unemployed and drug-addicted lover, disposing of the body in a blue drum. In another, Gopi from Jaipur killed her husband for her lover, carrying the body on her bike before disposing of it. Both were subsequently arrested. These horrific cases are shocking and challenge humanity. However, Rajasthan has witnessed even more disturbing cases recently, where wives have brutally murdered their husbands. Seven such spine-chilling cases highlight the alarming trend, with extramarital affairs often at the heart of the crimes.

Seven Shocking Cases That Have Shaken the Police 1. In July last year, a woman residing in Alwar, along with two lovers, strangled her husband to death. She had married him two years prior in a love marriage. Originally from Haryana, she was living in Alwar. Shashi and her two accomplices were arrested for the murder of her husband, Indrapal.

2. In November last year, in the Jaitaran area of Pali district, Kachruram was murdered by his wife, Kiran, who slit his throat with the assistance of her lover, Bhupendra. They transported the body on a motorbike for several kilometres before burning it in a secluded area.

3. In January this year, a murder case was uncovered in the Kalwad police station area of Jaipur. Prakash was murdered by his wife, Chanchal, and her lover, Rakesh. Rakesh provided the poison, and Chanchal, along with others, forcibly administered it to Prakash before disposing of the body. The investigation began following a complaint from his mother, leading to the arrest of the accused.

4. In January this year, in the Hindoli police station area of Bundi district, Rani Devi, along with her brother Dhanraj, murdered her husband, Om Prakash. Police suspicion led to an investigation revealing that Om Prakash suspected Rani Devi of having an extramarital affair. She strangled him with a rope after he fell asleep.

5. In November 2022, Seema, residing in Jodhpur, murdered her husband, Charan Singh, an Assistant Agriculture Officer in the Rajasthan government. For seven years of their marriage, Seema refused any physical intimacy with Charan Singh. It later emerged that Seema had lesbian relationships with her sisters and friends. When Charan Singh objected, she murdered him and dismembered his body into twenty pieces using a stone cutter.

6. Recently, a murder case was solved in the Sallaport area of Banswara district. The case came to light months later during a missing person’s investigation. Arvind was brutally beaten to death with sticks by his wife and her brother-in-law, Dhanpal. They buried him in their house and built a toilet on top of the grave, continuing their illicit relationship in the same house for several months.

7. In November 2022, a particularly horrifying incident occurred in Bharatpur. Reema, along with her lover Bhupendra, murdered her husband, Pawan. Unable to dispose of the body, they hid it on their double bed. Later, during Vat Savitri Vrat (a Hindu festival), she prayed for her husband’s long life, prepared kheer and puri (sweet dishes), performed the puja (prayer ritual) and broke her fast on the same bed where her husband’s corpse lay.