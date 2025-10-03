HSRP Update: Transport department warns of heavy fine if vehicles leave showroom without number plates

File Picture: Patrika
HSRP Update: If a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) is not collected from the dealer after purchasing a vehicle during the festive season, the transport department will impose a fine on vehicles plying on the roads. The penalty will be levied on both the vehicle owner and the dealer. The dealer will be fined an amount equivalent to the vehicle's one-time tax. The RTO has commenced action against new vehicles without number plates in Jaipur city.
On Thursday, the Jaipur RTO issued notices to four such dealers. Additionally, several vehicles were fined. RTO Rajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that an campaign has been launched against vehicles without number plates, keeping road safety in mind.
Under the Motor Vehicles Act, the HSRP is issued by the dealer after the registration of a new vehicle. This number plate must be provided to the vehicle owner within 2 days. Often, dealers hand over the vehicle to the owner immediately after registration, but the vehicles are driven without number plates. In many cases, the number plates are not provided for two to four days, whereas according to the rules, it is mandatory to issue them within two days.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending