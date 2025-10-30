Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

IMD Alert: Rain expected in 24 districts of Rajasthan shortly, Yellow Alert issued, winds to blow at 20-30 KMPH

IMD Alert: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 24 districts today. There is a possibility of rain in these 24 districts of Rajasthan shortly.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

IMD Alert: The weather in Rajasthan is changing very rapidly. The Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for 24 districts on Thursday morning at 5:30 AM.

Heavy rain is expected in these districts shortly.

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain in Nagaur, Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Ajmer, Sirohi, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar districts and surrounding areas. The wind speed is expected to be between 20-30 KMPH during this period.

Cold increases in Jaipur due to rain, heavy downpour expected

The weather in Jaipur has turned cold. From last night until 8 AM this morning, there have been intermittent drizzles and sudden bursts of heavy rain.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Jaipur in its latest forecast. Heavy rain is expected in Jaipur and surrounding areas shortly.

Continuous rain has increased the cold in Jaipur. The sky is overcast. At 7 AM, the temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Jaipur is estimated to be 23°C, and the minimum temperature is estimated to be 21 °C.

Sirohi was the coldest in the state

According to data from the Meteorological Department, Sirohi was the coldest in the state over the last 24 hours, with a maximum temperature recorded below 20 degrees Celsius. According to meteorologists, the effect of this system will continue today.

Weather to change from October 31

According to the Meteorological Department, cloudy conditions and light to moderate rain activities are expected to continue for the next 4-5 days in Udaipur, Kota divisions, and surrounding districts. In most other parts, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry for the next 3-4 days from October 31.

30 Oct 2025 08:47 am

