14 July 2025,

Monday

Jaipur

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for 25 Rajasthan Districts; Red Alert for 3

IMD Alert: Rajasthan braces for heavy rainfall over the next 2-3 days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an immediate warning for 25 districts in the state, with a 'red alert' declared for three.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

IMD red Alert
'Red alert' issued by Met department in Rajasthan (Photo – Patrika)

IMD Alert: Jaipur. Heavy rainfall is lashing several districts of Rajasthan today. In Ajmer, torrential rain has inundated colonies. Heavy rainfall is also reported from Pali. Many districts are experiencing torrential rain accompanied by strong winds. City roads have been transformed into canals. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a rain warning for 25 districts.

The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has issued a ‘red alert’ for Jhalawar, Baran, and Kota districts. The Meteorological Department estimates that these districts may receive more than 205 mm (8 inches) of rainfall. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Nagaur, Bhilwara, Pali, and Jodhpur districts. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall may occur in these districts within 3 hours.

Yellow Alert for these districts

A yellow alert has been issued for Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Sikar, Bundi, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Udaipur, Dungarpur, and Banswara districts. According to the Meteorological Department, these districts may experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms within 3 hours.

Cyclone at 5.6 km altitude

The Meteorological Department has predicted wind speeds of 30-50 km per hour during the rainfall. The department states that a new cyclone has formed over east-central Madhya Pradesh, extending to an altitude of 5.6 kilometres. It is expected to intensify and move towards Rajasthan gradually. Therefore, even more rainfall is expected in Rajasthan in the coming days.

Rainfall figures in the last 24 hours

Light to moderate rainfall, and heavy rain in some areas, was recorded in parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 115.0 mm was recorded in the Manohar Thana area of Jhalawar district. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for several districts for 3 days. Therefore, the rainfall in Rajasthan may now become dangerous.

14 Jul 2025 08:50 am

