Jaipur

IMD Issues Orange Alert: Heavy Winds, Thunderstorms Predicted for Rajasthan Districts

Orange Alert for Rajasthan: The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Rajasthan, warning of strong winds and lightning. There is a risk of severe storms and rain in several districts of Rajasthan on 17 May, according to the IMD alert.

May 17, 2025

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan weather alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jaipur centre, issued a Nowcast Warning on Saturday, effective for the next three hours. The warning predicts strong winds, dust storms, and the possibility of lightning in various districts of Rajasthan. The department has urged people to remain vigilant and safe, considering the severity of the situation.

Orange Alert: Be Prepared, Danger Possible

According to the Meteorological Department, strong winds (40-50 km/h) are likely in Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli districts and surrounding areas. Light rain and lightning are also predicted for these regions. Power outages, falling trees, and potential loss of life are possibilities.

Yellow Alert: Stay Vigilant, Situation May Change

Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and surrounding areas are also expected to experience dust storms (30-40 km/h) with light rain. Although the threat level is lower in these areas, vigilance is still necessary.
This warning is considered particularly important for farmers, drivers, those working outdoors, and children. The local administration has also been put on alert.

