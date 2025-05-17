IMD Issues Orange Alert: Heavy Winds, Thunderstorms Predicted for Rajasthan Districts

Orange Alert: Be Prepared, Danger Possible According to the Meteorological Department, strong winds (40-50 km/h) are likely in Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli districts and surrounding areas. Light rain and lightning are also predicted for these regions. Power outages, falling trees, and potential loss of life are possibilities.

Yellow Alert: Stay Vigilant, Situation May Change Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and surrounding areas are also expected to experience dust storms (30-40 km/h) with light rain. Although the threat level is lower in these areas, vigilance is still necessary.

This warning is considered particularly important for farmers, drivers, those working outdoors, and children. The local administration has also been put on alert.