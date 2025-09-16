IMD Issues Rain Alert for 13 Rajasthan Districts on September 18-19

Jaipur: While the rainy season in Rajasthan has largely subsided, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has shared significant information. Another spell of rainfall is expected in the state. The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has issued a rain alert for 13 districts of the state on 18 and 19 September.
In fact, Rajasthan has seen negligible rainfall in the past week. Only 1-2 millimetres of rain has been recorded in some areas. The monsoon is also beginning to retreat, and the likelihood of rain is gradually diminishing. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has given good news for farmers. The weather centre predicts that the monsoon may once again drench eastern Rajasthan before its departure.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan on 18 and 19 September. The districts under the rain alert are: Banswara, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, Salumber, and Sawai Madhopur. Currently, no other districts are under a rain alert.
However, the Meteorological Department has indicated the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in some south-eastern parts from 17 September, but no alert has been issued. In the last 24 hours, very light rain was recorded in one or two places in Rajasthan. The weather remained dry in most parts of the state. The highest rainfall of 2.0 mm was recorded in Behror (Bharatpur).
The Meteorological Department has stated that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of western Rajasthan. Favourable conditions for the monsoon's withdrawal from other parts are expected in the next one or two days. The weather is likely to remain dry in western Rajasthan for the next week.
According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon has completely withdrawn from Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur, Jodhpur, and Barmer districts. In the coming days, the monsoon will also withdraw from parts of Punjab and Gujarat in addition to Rajasthan.