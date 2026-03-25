IMD Issues Triple Rain Alert for Rajasthan, Warns of Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds; Only 4 Districts Spared

Specifically, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in all districts of Rajasthan except for just 4 districts on March 29. During this period, the wind speed may range from 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. According to the department's forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Beawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Kotputli-Behror, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Salumbar, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Udaipur, Bikaner, Churu, Didwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Pali. Overall, the weather in the state will be seen changing completely in the last days of March.