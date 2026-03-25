IMD Issues Triple Rain Alert for Rajasthan, Warns of Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds; Only 4 Districts Spared

File Image: Source Patrika
Jaipur: The weather in Rajasthan is once again set to change. According to the latest weather update on March 25, the weather in the state will remain fluctuating for the next few days. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will remain dry in most parts of the state on March 26-27, but a slight increase in temperature can be recorded during this period.
However, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and light rain in some parts of the Shekhawati region between March 26-27. This may bring a slight coolness to the weather in the region. After this, a new western disturbance is going to become active between March 28 and 31, the effect of which will be seen in many parts of the state.
On March 28, activities of dust storms and rain may intensify, especially in the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan, along with the Shekhawati region. During this time, strong winds are also expected to blow at a speed of 40-50 kilometers per hour. Light to moderate rain may be recorded in some places.
On March 29, the impact of this system will become even more widespread. There is a possibility of strong winds along with rain in many districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Ajmer divisions. Meanwhile, the weather will remain active in the Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions, and scattered rainfall may occur.
On March 30, rainfall activities are expected to continue in the Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions of western Rajasthan. Similarly, on March 31, the spell of rain may continue in these areas in some places. Due to the continuously active western disturbance, the weather will remain changeable, and a drop in temperature may also be observed.
Specifically, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in all districts of Rajasthan except for just 4 districts on March 29. During this period, the wind speed may range from 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. According to the department's forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Beawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Kotputli-Behror, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Salumbar, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Udaipur, Bikaner, Churu, Didwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Pali. Overall, the weather in the state will be seen changing completely in the last days of March.
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