22 July 2025,

Tuesday

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain in Four Districts, Forecasts Weather from 22nd to 27th July

The Meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in Alwar, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, and Jhalawar. No alerts are in place for the following days, indicating an unlikely chance of rain.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

Image: Patrika

Rainfall activity in Rajasthan has currently subsided, but according to the Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation persists over south-western Rajasthan, which could influence upcoming rainfall. Today, the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in 4 districts, with no warnings issued for other districts.

Yellow Alert for These 4 Districts

The department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in Alwar, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, and Jhalawar. No alerts are in place for subsequent days, suggesting a low probability of rainfall, although activity is expected to resume from 27 July.

Weather Forecast

According to the department, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of south-eastern and north-eastern Rajasthan on 22-23 July. Only light to moderate rain is anticipated at isolated locations for the following 4-5 days. A new spell of heavy rainfall is likely to commence around 27-28 July in parts of Rajasthan.

Yellow Alert for 9 Districts in the Next 3 Hours

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Jhunjhunu, Churu, Sikar, Nagaur, Bikaner, Tonk, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Alwar districts for the next 3 hours.

Weather Forecast for the Next 4-5 Days

22-23 July: Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible in parts of south-eastern and north-eastern Rajasthan.

24-26 July: Light to moderate rainfall is expected across most parts of Rajasthan.

27-28 July: A new spell of heavy rainfall may commence.

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 08:24 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain in Four Districts, Forecasts Weather from 22nd to 27th July
