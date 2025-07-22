IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain in Four Districts, Forecasts Weather from 22nd to 27th July

Rainfall activity in Rajasthan has currently subsided, but according to the Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation persists over south-western Rajasthan, which could influence upcoming rainfall. Today, the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in 4 districts, with no warnings issued for other districts.
The department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in Alwar, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, and Jhalawar. No alerts are in place for subsequent days, suggesting a low probability of rainfall, although activity is expected to resume from 27 July.
According to the department, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of south-eastern and north-eastern Rajasthan on 22-23 July. Only light to moderate rain is anticipated at isolated locations for the following 4-5 days. A new spell of heavy rainfall is likely to commence around 27-28 July in parts of Rajasthan.
The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Jhunjhunu, Churu, Sikar, Nagaur, Bikaner, Tonk, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Alwar districts for the next 3 hours.
Yellow Alert for 9 districts in the next 3 hours
22-23 July: Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible in parts of south-eastern and north-eastern Rajasthan.
24-26 July: Light to moderate rainfall is expected across most parts of Rajasthan.
27-28 July: A new spell of heavy rainfall may commence.