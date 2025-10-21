IMD: Rajasthan’s Weather Takes a Turn, Cold to Increase Due to Active Western Disturbance

Rajasthan Weather Update: A slight change in the weather of Rajasthan was observed on Monday due to the active Western Disturbance in North India and the well-marked system formed in the Arabian Sea. Light clouds were seen in the sky in Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Banswara, and surrounding areas, leading to a slight drop in the day's temperature.
A decrease of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature was recorded in several districts of the state, including Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Sri Ganganagar, and Alwar. However, according to the Meteorological Department, the weather in the state will remain dry for the next few days. Light fog is expected in the morning, especially in the northern regions of Rajasthan.
On Monday, Barmer remained the hottest district in the state, with the maximum temperature recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius. The temperatures in other major districts were as follows:
Jaisalmer 35.1
Jodhpur 34.7
Chittorgarh 34.8
Bikaner 34.2
Churu 34.6
Ganganagar 33.8 and Tonk 34.2 degrees Celsius.
On the other hand, a change was also observed in the night temperatures in some cities. Sirohi and Sikar recorded the lowest minimum temperatures at 14.4 and 14.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. While Chittorgarh recorded 17.8,
Udaipur 18.1,
Barmer 20.8,
Jaisalmer 20.2,
Bikaner 22.2,
Jaipur 19.8 and
Ajmer 17.2 degrees Celsius.
Although there are no signs of heavy rain or strong winds yet, due to atmospheric changes, light cold and fog may increase in the mornings and evenings for the next few days.
