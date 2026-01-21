IMD warning: Rain likely in Rajasthan on 26 January as well, strong winds up to 50 kmph; yellow alert in 14 districts

The weather in Rajasthan is set to change once again. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for rain, strong winds, and temperature fluctuations in several parts of Rajasthan.
According to the Meteorological Department, a new strong Western Disturbance is becoming active in the state from Thursday, the effects of which will be seen until January 26. During this period, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in many districts. Additionally, gusty winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour may blow.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, and Sri Ganganagar on January 22, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 KMPH.
Furthermore, a yellow alert has been issued for Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Khairthal-Tijara, Kotputli-Behror, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar on January 23, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 40-50 KMPH.
On Tuesday, dense fog prevailed in more than 10 districts of the state, affecting daily life. In Jaipur, a chilling cold was felt due to cold winds in the morning, although there was some relief in the afternoon with the sun shining brightly. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Center, temperatures will continue to fluctuate due to the influence of the Western Disturbance.
The Meteorological Department stated that the weather will remain dry in most areas on January 24 and 25, but the minimum temperature may drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. Dense fog may also occur in some areas during this period. After this, another Western Disturbance will become active between January 26 and January 28. Under its influence, rain is expected to start first in parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions, and the Shekhawati region.
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for light rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, and Jodhpur divisions on January 22, 23, and 26. A yellow alert has been issued for 14 districts.
January 21 – Weather will remain dry
January 22 – Alert issued for light rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, and Jodhpur divisions
January 23 – Alert issued for light rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions
January 24 – Weather will remain dry
January 25 – Weather will remain dry
January 26 – Alert issued for light rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions
Minimum Temperature
Mount Abu 5
Bikaner 7.1
Sri Ganganagar 8
Fatehpur 5.2
Karauli 6.1
Pali 4.6
Jaipur 12.7
Jaisalmer 10.5
Jalore 7.9
Sirohi 5.6
Temperatures in degrees Celsius
