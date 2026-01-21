IMD warning: Rain likely in Rajasthan on 26 January as well, strong winds up to 50 kmph; yellow alert in 14 districts

The Meteorological Department stated that the weather will remain dry in most areas on January 24 and 25, but the minimum temperature may drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. Dense fog may also occur in some areas during this period. After this, another Western Disturbance will become active between January 26 and January 28. Under its influence, rain is expected to start first in parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions, and the Shekhawati region.