21 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

IMD warning: Rain likely in Rajasthan on 26 January as well, strong winds up to 50 kmph; yellow alert in 14 districts

Rain With Thunderstorm IMD ALERT: According to the Meteorological Department, a new strong Western Disturbance is becoming active in the state from Thursday, the effect of which will also be seen on January 26.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Jan 21, 2026

Rain Alert

The weather in Rajasthan is set to change once again. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for rain, strong winds, and temperature fluctuations in several parts of Rajasthan.

According to the Meteorological Department, a new strong Western Disturbance is becoming active in the state from Thursday, the effects of which will be seen until January 26. During this period, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in many districts. Additionally, gusty winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour may blow.

IMD Yellow Alert: Yellow Alert Issued for These Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, and Sri Ganganagar on January 22, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 KMPH.

Furthermore, a yellow alert has been issued for Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Khairthal-Tijara, Kotputli-Behror, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar on January 23, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 40-50 KMPH.

Dense Fog Engulfs Over 10 Districts

On Tuesday, dense fog prevailed in more than 10 districts of the state, affecting daily life. In Jaipur, a chilling cold was felt due to cold winds in the morning, although there was some relief in the afternoon with the sun shining brightly. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Center, temperatures will continue to fluctuate due to the influence of the Western Disturbance.

The Meteorological Department stated that the weather will remain dry in most areas on January 24 and 25, but the minimum temperature may drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. Dense fog may also occur in some areas during this period. After this, another Western Disturbance will become active between January 26 and January 28. Under its influence, rain is expected to start first in parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions, and the Shekhawati region.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for light rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, and Jodhpur divisions on January 22, 23, and 26. A yellow alert has been issued for 14 districts.

Weather Forecast: Weather to Remain Like This for the Next 6 Days

January 21 – Weather will remain dry
January 22 – Alert issued for light rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, and Jodhpur divisions
January 23 – Alert issued for light rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions
January 24 – Weather will remain dry
January 25 – Weather will remain dry
January 26 – Alert issued for light rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions

Rajasthan Temperature: Here is the Temperature

Minimum Temperature
Mount Abu 5
Bikaner 7.1
Sri Ganganagar 8
Fatehpur 5.2
Karauli 6.1
Pali 4.6
Jaipur 12.7
Jaisalmer 10.5
Jalore 7.9
Sirohi 5.6
Temperatures in degrees Celsius

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

21 Jan 2026 09:02 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / IMD warning: Rain likely in Rajasthan on 26 January as well, strong winds up to 50 kmph; yellow alert in 14 districts

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan Budget 2026: Key Demands from 10 Districts Including Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Baran

rajasthan new map
Jaipur

Haj 2026: New guidelines issued, several new facilities announced; some activities banned

Haj Yatra 2026 New guidelines issued new facilities have been introduced but some will not be able to travel
National News

JLF 2026: Algorithms, Love, and Identity – Discussions on the Complexities of Generation Z

Jaipur Literature Festival, Jaipur Literature Festival News, Jaipur Literature Festival Latest News, Jaipur Literature Festival Update News, Jaipur News, Rajasthan News, जयपुर लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल, जयपुर लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल न्यूज, जयपुर लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल लेटेस्ट न्यूज, जयपुर लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल अपडेट न्यूज, जयपुर न्यूज, राजस्थान न्यूज
Jaipur

Govt Job Opportunity: RSSB to Release Notification for 804 Posts Next Week, Exam Date Also Announced

RSSB Bharti
Jaipur

Jaipur-Delhi Highway Horrific Accident: Chemical Tanker and Trailer Engulfed in Flames, Devastation Visible for 1 Km

Jaipur-Delhi National Highway accident
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.