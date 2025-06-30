Indian Railways Adds Coaches to 46 Train Pairs, Alters Puri-Jodhpur Train Route

Relief for Train Passengers Railways has decided to add extra coaches to 46 pairs of trains in view of the increasing overcrowding on trains. This will provide passengers with more seats and better amenities. According to railway officials, coaches of various classes have been added to a total of 46 pairs of trains, including Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bikaner, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner, Udaipur City-Jaipur-Udaipur City, Jaipur-Jodhpur-Jaipur, Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer, and Madar-Kolkata-Madar Express.

Puri-Jodhpur to Operate on Altered Route Due to yard remodelling work at Sambalpur station of the East Coast Railway, two pairs of trains of the North Western Railway are being operated on a diverted route. According to railway officials, the Puri-Lalgarh and Puri-Jodhpur trains will operate via Sarla-Sambalpur City until 27 August, the Jodhpur-Puri train until 30 August, and the Lalgarh-Puri train until 31 August.