India’s first high-speed rail trial track being built in Rajasthan; bullet train to run at 200 kmph

Sambhar Salt Lake: India's first high-speed railway trial track, under construction on the Jaipur-Jodhpur rail route, appears to be stuck in bureaucratic red tape. Even after three years, the railway authorities have not received permission to lay 2.5 km of track in the Sambhar Lake area. This makes it difficult for the project to commence on schedule, inevitably increasing both time and cost for the railways. Furthermore, the trial of bullet trains in Rajasthan is also facing uncertainty.
In 2019-20, the railways announced a budget for a 64 km long high-speed (200 km/h) trial track on the Jaipur-Jodhpur rail route, with work commencing in 2020. More than 80% of the work is now complete. According to railway officials, this track is proposed to run from Gudha near Nawal to Meethri, alongside Sambhar Lake. However, a 2.5 km section through the Sambhar Lake wetland area is stalled due to a lack of clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Numerous proposals have been sent to the state government and the ministry over the past three years, but objections have been raised each time. According to railway officials, several technical works are also stalled due to the delay in the lake area. The track cannot be operational until this section is completed. The target is to commission it by December, but this seems unlikely.
The state government's State Wetland Authority argues that Sambhar Lake is an internationally recognised Ramsar site, where new construction is restricted. However, the railways contend that several rail tracks for salt transportation and the main Jaipur-Jodhpur railway line already exist in the lake area. Therefore, obstructing a mere 2.5 km track is incomprehensible. The railways are now preparing to communicate with the state government again to secure approval.
According to railway officials, similar tracks are used for high-speed trials in countries like China, the USA, and Australia. In India, testing new trains or wagons requires halting traffic. The commissioning of this track will not only facilitate trials of new engines and coaches but will also allow for future testing of bullet train coaches. This could be a game-changer for the railways, enabling trials at speeds of 200 km/h.
Environmental and forestry experts believe that this is a nationally important project and that delays in approval should not occur, given the pre-existing tracks. They argue that this obstruction could jeopardise crores of rupees in investment and years of effort.