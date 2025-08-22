Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

IPS Satish Golcha: Delhi’s new police commissioner with a special Rajasthan connection

Satish Golcha assumed charge as the new Delhi Police Commissioner on Friday.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 22, 2025

IPS Satish Golcha
IPS Satish Golcha (Patrika Photo)

IPS Satish Golcha: Delhi Police has a new commissioner. On Friday, 58-year-old IPS officer Satish Golcha assumed charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner. He is a 1992 batch AGMUT cadre officer.

Golcha hails from Abohar, Fazilka district, Punjab. He has strong educational ties to Rajasthan, where he completed his undergraduate studies in Commerce. Notably, he is also a certified chartered accountant.

Family also Educated and Working

Born on 30 April 1967, Satish Golcha's family is also educated and working. He has two sons, one of whom runs his own startup and the other is employed professionally. Golcha's appointment follows 1988 batch IPS officer Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh taking over the charge. Singh was given additional charge after the retirement of former Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Held Several Key Responsibilities

Golcha has held several key responsibilities in his career. He has served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh. Recently, he was serving as the Director General (Prisons) in Delhi. He was given this responsibility in May 2024 amidst incidents of gang wars and murders in the city's jails, which was later made permanent.

Also Served in These Positions

Previously, he has also served in Delhi Police as Special Commissioner (Intelligence), Special Commissioner of Police (Crime & Economic Offences Branch), Joint Commissioner of Police (South-West and East Range), first Inspector General of Police in CBI, and DCP West. Golcha's appointment comes at a time when Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was recently attacked. Following this, the responsibility of the Chief Minister's security has been handed over to the CRPF.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

22 Aug 2025 03:57 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / IPS Satish Golcha: Delhi’s new police commissioner with a special Rajasthan connection
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.