IPS Satish Golcha: Delhi’s new police commissioner with a special Rajasthan connection

IPS Satish Golcha: Delhi Police has a new commissioner. On Friday, 58-year-old IPS officer Satish Golcha assumed charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner. He is a 1992 batch AGMUT cadre officer.
Golcha hails from Abohar, Fazilka district, Punjab. He has strong educational ties to Rajasthan, where he completed his undergraduate studies in Commerce. Notably, he is also a certified chartered accountant.
Born on 30 April 1967, Satish Golcha's family is also educated and working. He has two sons, one of whom runs his own startup and the other is employed professionally. Golcha's appointment follows 1988 batch IPS officer Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh taking over the charge. Singh was given additional charge after the retirement of former Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.
Golcha has held several key responsibilities in his career. He has served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh. Recently, he was serving as the Director General (Prisons) in Delhi. He was given this responsibility in May 2024 amidst incidents of gang wars and murders in the city's jails, which was later made permanent.
Previously, he has also served in Delhi Police as Special Commissioner (Intelligence), Special Commissioner of Police (Crime & Economic Offences Branch), Joint Commissioner of Police (South-West and East Range), first Inspector General of Police in CBI, and DCP West. Golcha's appointment comes at a time when Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was recently attacked. Following this, the responsibility of the Chief Minister's security has been handed over to the CRPF.