Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur: 15-year-old girl assaulted after being forced to meet following Snapchat friendship

Minor Girl Gang Raped After Snapchat Friendship: He told the girl that if she did not come to meet him, he would create a scene outside her house and forcibly take her out.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 28, 2025

gang rape

Jaipur: 15-year-old girl assaulted after being forced to meet following Snapchat friendship

A sensational case of gang rape of a 15-year-old minor girl has come to light in the South region of Jaipur. In this regard, a case has been registered against two youths under serious sections based on the complaint of the victim's mother. According to information received from the police, the incident occurred on the evening of October 24, 2025. The victim resides in the South area with her mother.

Based on the registered report, the police stated that a case has been registered against Vansh and another youth. Vansh had befriended the girl on Snapchat. After that, they started talking, and then the conversation moved towards meeting. The girl refused several times, but Vansh finally persuaded her to meet. He told the girl that if she did not come to meet him, he would create a scene outside her house and forcibly take her out.

The girl's mother informed the police that after this incident, her daughter became scared and left home with a lie. Vansh called her to a hotel in Mansarovar and took her to a room there. The girl alleges that his friend was already present in the room. Subsequently, the girl was forcibly made to drink beer, and gang-raped. The girl somehow reached her home and informed her family, who were shocked. The police have conducted a medical examination of the girl. Meanwhile, it has also come to light that the daughter operated social media without her family's knowledge.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

28 Oct 2025 11:48 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur: 15-year-old girl assaulted after being forced to meet following Snapchat friendship

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Heavy Rain Alert: 'Montha Storm' Impacts Rajasthan Districts, Kota Records 69mm Rainfall, IMD Warns of Downpour Today

heavy rain alert monsoon news
Special

Monthly Tarot Reading November 2025: Aries to Virgo

Astrology and Spirituality

Rajasthan Weather: Downpour begins in Kota, heavy to very heavy rain alert in 19 districts on 27, 28, 29, 30 October

Jaipur

Jaipur Metro Phase 2: 10 elevated metro stations to be built

Jaipur Metro
Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather Alert: 27 Districts Brace for Rain, 14 Warned of Heavy Downpour

rain in rajasthan
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.