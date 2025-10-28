Jaipur: 15-year-old girl assaulted after being forced to meet following Snapchat friendship
A sensational case of gang rape of a 15-year-old minor girl has come to light in the South region of Jaipur. In this regard, a case has been registered against two youths under serious sections based on the complaint of the victim's mother. According to information received from the police, the incident occurred on the evening of October 24, 2025. The victim resides in the South area with her mother.
Based on the registered report, the police stated that a case has been registered against Vansh and another youth. Vansh had befriended the girl on Snapchat. After that, they started talking, and then the conversation moved towards meeting. The girl refused several times, but Vansh finally persuaded her to meet. He told the girl that if she did not come to meet him, he would create a scene outside her house and forcibly take her out.
The girl's mother informed the police that after this incident, her daughter became scared and left home with a lie. Vansh called her to a hotel in Mansarovar and took her to a room there. The girl alleges that his friend was already present in the room. Subsequently, the girl was forcibly made to drink beer, and gang-raped. The girl somehow reached her home and informed her family, who were shocked. The police have conducted a medical examination of the girl. Meanwhile, it has also come to light that the daughter operated social media without her family's knowledge.
