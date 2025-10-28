Jaipur: 15-year-old girl assaulted after being forced to meet following Snapchat friendship

The girl's mother informed the police that after this incident, her daughter became scared and left home with a lie. Vansh called her to a hotel in Mansarovar and took her to a room there. The girl alleges that his friend was already present in the room. Subsequently, the girl was forcibly made to drink beer, and gang-raped. The girl somehow reached her home and informed her family, who were shocked. The police have conducted a medical examination of the girl. Meanwhile, it has also come to light that the daughter operated social media without her family's knowledge.