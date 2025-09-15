Jaipur Accident: Children found lifeless in arms of mother and daughter, onlookers in tears

The news of the deaths of Ashok Vaishnav, his wife Seema, son Rohit, and grandson Gajraj from Phooliakalan in Bhilwara cast a pall of gloom over the village. A sense of profound sadness pervaded the community. Rohit's wife and other son were not informed of the accident until late at night. At the time of writing, villagers were making arrangements for the funeral. The funeral for all seven victims will take place on Monday. Ashok earned his living through temple worship and farming; his entire family has been lost in this tragic accident.