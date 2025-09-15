Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Jaipur Accident: Children found lifeless in arms of mother and daughter, onlookers in tears

Jaipur Road Accident: A car plunged into an underpass beneath the Ring Road near the Prahaladpura Industrial Area in Shivdaspura, instantly shattering the happiness of a single family.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

jaipur-road-accident
Damaged car after the accident. Photo: Patrika

Jaipur: A tragic road accident near the Prahladpura Industrial Area in Shivdaspura, Jaipur, has claimed the lives of seven members of a single family. The car plunged into an underpass beneath the Ring Road, landing in water. When the car was retrieved, Madhu and her mother were found clutching their children. The bodies of the two women and their children were intertwined, a sight that left police officers and eyewitnesses shocked and deeply saddened.

Initial investigations suggest the car fell approximately 20 feet and submerged in the underpass water, resulting in the family's tragic demise. It is believed no one could escape the submerged vehicle. This devastating accident has brought immeasurable grief to the family's relatives in Bhilwara and Watica.

Car Seen Crossing Toll Gate

Ashok Vaishnav, also known as Kaluram, his wife Seema, son Rohit, and grandson Gajraj, all residents of Bhilwara, were returning from Haridwar. Also in the car were Ashok's son-in-law, Ramraj from Watica, his daughter Madhu, and their 14-month-old grandson Rudra. CCTV footage shows the car crossing a toll gate on Ring Road at approximately 5:30 am on Sunday, just moments before the accident occurred. It is suspected that Ramraj, who was driving, may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to plunge into the underpass. Both women were holding their children.

Four Young Daughters Left Without Parents

Ramraj's four daughters—14-year-old Manju, Kajal, Dayamanthi, and 8-year-old Kanak—were at home. The family's happiness was shattered. Outside the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital mortuary, Ramraj's father, Peerumal, wept uncontrollably. With a trembling voice, he recounted how Rudra was a much-longed-for grandson, bringing immense joy to the family, a joy now tragically lost. Peerumal explained that he has two sons, Ramraj and Dharmaraj. Dharmaraj is an auto-rickshaw driver, while Ramraj drove a taxi.

Relatives and Neighbours in Shock

News of the accident left Ramraj's family and relatives in Watica devastated. Many struggled to believe the tragic loss. Relatives and villagers offered their support and condolences.

Mourning in Phooliakalan

The news of the deaths of Ashok Vaishnav, his wife Seema, son Rohit, and grandson Gajraj from Phooliakalan in Bhilwara cast a pall of gloom over the village. A sense of profound sadness pervaded the community. Rohit's wife and other son were not informed of the accident until late at night. At the time of writing, villagers were making arrangements for the funeral. The funeral for all seven victims will take place on Monday. Ashok earned his living through temple worship and farming; his entire family has been lost in this tragic accident.

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 08:41 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Accident: Children found lifeless in arms of mother and daughter, onlookers in tears
