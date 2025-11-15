Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Jaipur Apex Circle: Big relief as traffic eases, cars run freely

The Apex Circle in Malviya Nagar has now been turned into a junction. The JDA has removed the circle. From Friday, straight movement has begun at the junction. The JDA is developing it as a model junction.

2 min read
Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

Jaipur News Malviya Nagar Apex Circle becomes Chauraha

Jaipur Apex Circle: Jaipur: Malviya Nagar's prominent Apex Circle has now been transformed into a splendid intersection. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has completely removed it, enabling direct traffic flow since Friday. The objective is to reduce traffic pressure and facilitate smoother vehicle movement, and it is now being developed as a junction.

According to JDA officials, this junction will be ready as an ideal model within the next 10 days. JDA engineers state that work on extending the median, installing new traffic lights, developing free-left lanes, and creating an island will be expedited.

Upon completion, this junction will become a well-organised traffic hub for the city. Since the diameter of the Apex Circle was 30 feet, its removal has freed up approximately 100 feet of space, which will be utilised to enhance road capacity and ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Circle Removed for This Reason

The heaviest traffic pressure from vehicles heading towards Jawahar Circle is on this route. The number of vehicles on Calgiri Road has also increased rapidly in recent years. Additionally, a large number of vehicles travelling to and from Malviya Nagar, JLN Marg, RIICO Area, Jagatpura, and Balaji Mod pass through here. Daily, 50,000 to 60,000 vehicles use this circle, which had become a common cause of traffic jams.

Proposal for 3 km Long Elevated Road Also

For traffic solutions, a proposal for a three-kilometre-long elevated road from JLN Bypass to Balaji Tiraaha has also been prepared. The feasibility study for this project, estimated to cost approximately ₹200 crore, is currently underway. Once the elevated road is constructed, the traffic load on the JLN Bypass will significantly reduce, and commuting on the Malviya Nagar-Jagatpura route will become much smoother.

Published on:

15 Nov 2025 10:28 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Apex Circle: Big relief as traffic eases, cars run freely

