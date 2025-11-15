Jaipur Apex Circle: Big relief as traffic eases, cars run freely

The heaviest traffic pressure from vehicles heading towards Jawahar Circle is on this route. The number of vehicles on Calgiri Road has also increased rapidly in recent years. Additionally, a large number of vehicles travelling to and from Malviya Nagar, JLN Marg, RIICO Area, Jagatpura, and Balaji Mod pass through here. Daily, 50,000 to 60,000 vehicles use this circle, which had become a common cause of traffic jams.