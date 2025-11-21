Jaipur Blast 2008: Intel probe reveals main accused Mirza Shadab Beg did BTech from Al-Falah University

Jaipur Serial Blasts 2008: Jaipur. Al-Falah University in Haryana, which came into prominence after the explosions near Red Fort, is once again in the spotlight. Intelligence agencies have revealed terror links of a former student associated with the university. Investigations by the agencies have revealed that the main accused in the serial blasts of 2008 in Jaipur and Ahmedabad, Mirza Shadab Beg, is an alumnus of this university.
A confidential report prepared by the Special Branch of the Delhi Police has identified another suspected terrorist linked to the university, who is not only a member of Indian Mujahideen (IM) but is also believed to have played a significant role in the major explosions that occurred across the country in 2007 and 2008. Mirza Shadab Beg, whose name has emerged in the security agencies' investigation, is a former student of Al-Falah University located in Faridabad. Beg completed his B.Tech in Electronics from the same university in 2007 and became involved in terrorist activities immediately after completing his studies. He has been absconding for the past 18 years, and security agencies last traced his location to Afghanistan in 2019.
Mirza Shadab Beg hails from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, and security agencies consider him a key member of Indian Mujahideen. Investigating officers state that his engineering background made him an expert in bomb and IED making. This is why he was assigned technical responsibilities in many major IM operations. According to the report, Mirza Shadab Beg's role has surfaced in several major terrorist attacks. The serial blasts in Jaipur in 2008 shook the entire nation, while IM also carried out meticulously planned explosions in Ahmedabad and Surat.
In May 2008, serial bomb blasts occurred at 7-8 locations in Jaipur city. Approximately 80 people lost their lives in these bomb explosions. The blasts took place in Sanganeri Gate, Johari Bazaar, and Chandpole Bazaar. A live bomb was also recovered near Chandpole Hanuman Temple. The police arrested four accused in connection with the recovery of the live bomb. The incident of bomb blasts in Jaipur sent shockwaves across the country.
