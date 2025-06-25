Jaipur Breaks 10-Year Rainfall Record; 5-Day Heavy Rain Alert

In the last 24 hours, after Sallopat in Banswara, Jaipur recorded the highest rainfall. Jaipur received 77.8 millimetres and Jamwaramgarh received 70 millimetres of rainfall. Cloudy skies prevailed in Jaipur city from Tuesday morning, and the rainfall began in the afternoon. Areas like Pratapnagar, Jhalana, JLN Marg, Durgapura, Mansarovar, and C-Scheme experienced torrential rain for about 30 minutes, causing waterlogging in several places.

Record-breaking Rainfall in Jaipur in a Single Day According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur recorded 77.8 millimetres (more than three inches) of rainfall between 8 am and 5 pm on Tuesday. This is the highest one-day rainfall in June in the last 10 years.

Impact of the Newly Active Weather System The impact of the circulatory system active over Uttar Pradesh is being seen in Jaipur. The Meteorological Department has predicted that rainfall activity may continue in the Jaipur division for the next week.