Jaipur Breaks 10-Year Rainfall Record; 5-Day Heavy Rain Alert
Rainwater collects on the road under Jagatpura flyover.
Photo: Patrika
Jaipur Rain Alert: Heavy rainfall continues in Jaipur and several other districts of Rajasthan due to the active monsoon. In the capital city, Jaipur, the rainfall has broken a 10-year-old record. The highest rainfall in the state, 120 millimetres, was recorded in Sallopat, Banswara. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Jaipur for today.
In the last 24 hours, after Sallopat in Banswara, Jaipur recorded the highest rainfall. Jaipur received 77.8 millimetres and Jamwaramgarh received 70 millimetres of rainfall. Cloudy skies prevailed in Jaipur city from Tuesday morning, and the rainfall began in the afternoon. Areas like Pratapnagar, Jhalana, JLN Marg, Durgapura, Mansarovar, and C-Scheme experienced torrential rain for about 30 minutes, causing waterlogging in several places.
Record-breaking Rainfall in Jaipur in a Single Day
According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur recorded 77.8 millimetres (more than three inches) of rainfall between 8 am and 5 pm on Tuesday. This is the highest one-day rainfall in June in the last 10 years.
Impact of the Newly Active Weather System
The impact of the circulatory system active over Uttar Pradesh is being seen in Jaipur. The Meteorological Department has predicted that rainfall activity may continue in the Jaipur division for the next week.
Heavy Rainfall Alert for 5 Days
The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Jaipur for 5 days. According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning from 25 to 28 June. An orange alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Jaipur on 29 June.