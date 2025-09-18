Jaipur Building Collapse: Two Women Trapped, Children Nearby

Another incident of a dilapidated building collapsing has occurred in the Subhash Chowk area of Jaipur, the capital city. Two women were injured when a derelict building in Jhillai House, located in Subhash Chowk, collapsed on Thursday morning. The injured women have been identified as 60-year-old Dhannibai and 35-year-old Sunita. They were immediately admitted to SMS Hospital. Dhannibai reportedly sustained serious injuries, while Sunita suffered a leg fracture.
This incident follows a recent collapse of a four-storey building a few days prior, where seven family members were trapped. A father and daughter died in that incident, while five others were injured. That accident occurred late at night.
Following this morning's incident, local residents initiated a rescue operation and pulled both women from the rubble. Children from the household were playing outside at the time of the collapse and remained unharmed. A relative of the family stated that they received news of the incident via phone call from local residents. It was discovered that two children, aged 11 and 7, were nearby. Fortunately, they escaped unharmed.
Preliminary information suggests that the building was old and dilapidated. Dhannibai and Sunita were responsible for its upkeep. The building owner is reportedly a resident of the Chaura Rasta area of Jaipur. The municipal corporation team arrived at the scene considerably later, by which time the rescue operation, conducted with the help of local residents, had been completed. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.
This incident raises serious questions about the safety of old and dilapidated buildings in the city. Many such buildings in Jaipur are old and at risk of collapse. The local administration and municipal corporation need to identify these buildings and take action to prevent future incidents. Despite previous actions, such incidents continue to occur.