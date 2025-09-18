Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur Building Collapse: Two Women Trapped, Children Nearby

Jaipur Building Collapse: It has been learned that two children, aged 11 and 7, were present nearby.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Another incident of a dilapidated building collapsing has occurred in the Subhash Chowk area of Jaipur, the capital city. Two women were injured when a derelict building in Jhillai House, located in Subhash Chowk, collapsed on Thursday morning. The injured women have been identified as 60-year-old Dhannibai and 35-year-old Sunita. They were immediately admitted to SMS Hospital. Dhannibai reportedly sustained serious injuries, while Sunita suffered a leg fracture.

This incident follows a recent collapse of a four-storey building a few days prior, where seven family members were trapped. A father and daughter died in that incident, while five others were injured. That accident occurred late at night.

Following this morning's incident, local residents initiated a rescue operation and pulled both women from the rubble. Children from the household were playing outside at the time of the collapse and remained unharmed. A relative of the family stated that they received news of the incident via phone call from local residents. It was discovered that two children, aged 11 and 7, were nearby. Fortunately, they escaped unharmed.

Preliminary information suggests that the building was old and dilapidated. Dhannibai and Sunita were responsible for its upkeep. The building owner is reportedly a resident of the Chaura Rasta area of Jaipur. The municipal corporation team arrived at the scene considerably later, by which time the rescue operation, conducted with the help of local residents, had been completed. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

This incident raises serious questions about the safety of old and dilapidated buildings in the city. Many such buildings in Jaipur are old and at risk of collapse. The local administration and municipal corporation need to identify these buildings and take action to prevent future incidents. Despite previous actions, such incidents continue to occur.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 10:04 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Building Collapse: Two Women Trapped, Children Nearby
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.