Jaipur

Jaipur Bus Fire: Man recounts breaking window with a punch to escape inferno

Jaipur Bus Fire: Noor Mohammad, who survived the bus fire, stated that those who were wearing slippers on their feet did not become victims of the accident. "I was also lucky to be wearing slippers, which is why I survived."

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

jaipur Bus Fire

ChatGPT said: Noor Mohammad rescued alive from the bus (Photo: Patrika)

Jaipur: A man who survived the bus accident in Manoharpur, Jaipur, has narrated his eyewitness account. Noor Mohammad said that he was travelling in the bus with his son and wife. Suddenly, a sound was heard, and current flowed through the bus. Along with this, the area was filled with the screams of children and women. It was not understood what had happened.

Noor Mohammad said that in the meantime, cries of "Save me, save me... break the windows... and help me..." made his heart sink. Those in the bus who were wearing slippers on their feet did not become victims of the accident. I also survived by luck as I was wearing slippers. Amidst the chaos, it became difficult to get out of the bus. I broke the window with my fists and then got out.

Chaos ensued after the cylinder explosion

Meanwhile, a cylinder exploded with a bang. Everyone got more scared. Although I survived this accident, I am worried about my wife, Sitara, and son, Altaf. We are facing this painful moment due to the negligence of those responsible. My mobile, valuable documents, and other belongings were burnt to ashes in the accident.

Kayyum, the brother of the injured Chanda, admitted to MMS Hospital, said that most of the people on the bus were from labourer families, who were economically very weak. They were coming from UP to Jaipur for brick kilns with their household belongings. He said that most of the people were also related to each other. Another relative, Mohammad Ikram, said that upon receiving information about the accident, many relatives from UP have departed for Jaipur.

The bus turned into a ball of fire

In fact, two weeks after the Jaisalmer accident, moving death traps disguised as buses have once again claimed two lives on the state's roads. Near Jaipur, in Todi village, a sleeper bus carrying labourers to a brick kiln touched overhead electricity wires, causing current to flow through the bus and ignite a fire. Screams erupted among the passengers. In this accident, a father and daughter died, and six others were burnt. They were admitted to SMS Hospital for treatment. Three cylinders kept in the bus also exploded due to the fire.

