Jaipur Bus Fire: Man recounts breaking window with a punch to escape inferno

Kayyum, the brother of the injured Chanda, admitted to MMS Hospital, said that most of the people on the bus were from labourer families, who were economically very weak. They were coming from UP to Jaipur for brick kilns with their household belongings. He said that most of the people were also related to each other. Another relative, Mohammad Ikram, said that upon receiving information about the accident, many relatives from UP have departed for Jaipur.