Jaipur Courts Receive Bomb Threats, Triggering Security Scare

Bomb Threat: A bomb threat has been made against the court, causing panic in the court premises.

JaipurMay 30, 2025 / 12:17 pm

Patrika Desk

A bomb threat was received this morning targeting two courts in Jaipur. The threat was issued during the usual time for lawyers and litigants to arrive at the courts. Upon receiving the bomb threat, the police and administration were put on high alert, causing panic in both court complexes. The threat targeted the Family Court and the District Court.
Following the threat, police, bomb disposal, and dog squads immediately arrived on the scene. Both court complexes were evacuated and locked down. Staff were asked to leave the premises. Police officials stated that a search of the court complexes was underway, and access to the surrounding areas was restricted.
Advocate Mahesh Chanwla, the patron of the Family Court Bar Association, stated that a bomb threat was received via email to Courtroom Number 4. The email warned of an explosion by 2 pm. The court administration received the threatening email around 8:30 am and immediately informed the police control room. Police responded swiftly, evacuating the court complex and initiating a search.

Previous Threat to Stadium…

This is not the first instance of bomb threats against government establishments in Jaipur. Two threats to blow up SMS Stadium were received within 24 hours, 16 days prior to this incident. Threatening emails were also received targeting a metro station. Subsequent investigations revealed these to be hoaxes. The police investigation is ongoing.

Jaipur Courts Receive Bomb Threats, Triggering Security Scare

