Jaipur Courts Receive Bomb Threats, Triggering Security Scare

Following the threat, police, bomb disposal, and dog squads immediately arrived on the scene. Both court complexes were evacuated and locked down. Staff were asked to leave the premises. Police officials stated that a search of the court complexes was underway, and access to the surrounding areas was restricted.

Advocate Mahesh Chanwla, the patron of the Family Court Bar Association, stated that a bomb threat was received via email to Courtroom Number 4. The email warned of an explosion by 2 pm. The court administration received the threatening email around 8:30 am and immediately informed the police control room. Police responded swiftly, evacuating the court complex and initiating a search.