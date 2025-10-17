Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Jaipur Crime: Police Uncover ₹1.5 Crore Jewellery Heist, Owner Shocked by Mastermind's Identity

Jaipur Crime: Police have solved the jewellery firm burglary of ₹1.5 crore that occurred four months ago in Jaipur's Manak Chowk area. The police have arrested six individuals, including a soldier, in connection with the case.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 17, 2025

Jaipur Crime Jewellery Firm ₹1.5 crore stolen Police Revealed owner shocked to KNOW mastermind name

Six arrested in ₹1.5 crore burglary at jeweller’s unit. (Photo - Patrika)

Jaipur Crime: Police have revealed details of a ₹1.5 crore burglary that took place four months ago at a jewellery firm in Jaipur’s Manak Chowk area. Six people, including an Army personnel, have been arrested in connection with the case. The police are still searching for the jeweller who bought the stolen gold and other suspects.

Investigation found that the jeweller’s employee had masterminded the plan, which was executed by the Army man. The soldier’s brother, who is also in the Army, is suspected of being involved as well.

DCP (North) Karan Sharma stated that the arrested accused include Dheeraj Kumar Meena (27) from Krishna Vatika, Jamdoli; Anil Kumar Chaurasia (38) from Govindpuri, South Delhi; Vishram Gurjar (27) from Kanota; Kamal Gurjar (39) from Malpura Gate; Dhirendra Singh (29) from Hindauncity; and Sandeep Singh (26) from Salemnpur, Dausa. The accused Sandeep is posted at the 85 Armed Regiment, Suratgarh Army Cantt, Sri Ganganagar.

Returned to Army Cantonment After the Incident

Station House Officer Rakesh Khaliya said that on June 26, Sandeep and Dhirendra entered the firm located in Nanaji Ki Gali, Chawra Rasta. They broke a window using a rope from an adjacent alley and entered the premises. They collected valuable jewellery and items from a location indicated by Anil, packed them into a bag, and fled through different routes. Sandeep returned to the army camp to avoid suspicion. Ankit Khandelwal, a resident of Prithviraj Marg, Ashok Nagar, had filed a case in this regard.

Jewellery Sold in Hindaun, Police Searching

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had sold the stolen jewellery to a goldsmith in Hindaun. The police are actively searching for him. The firm's employee, Anil, used his share of the money to repay a loan and carry out renovation work at his house. Police reviewed over 500 CCTV footage to apprehend the accused.

SUV Also Set on Fire

Investigations also revealed that on June 1, the soldier Sandeep had intentionally set fire to an SUV parked outside his house in the Shyam Nagar police station area due to a personal grudge. A case has been registered at the Shyam Nagar police station in this connection. Head Constable Chandrapal and Constable Vijaypal played a significant role in solving the case.

Soldier Absent from Duty for One and a Half Years

Manak Chowk ACP Piyush Kaviya stated that the accused Sandeep Singh had been absent from duty for a year and a half, during which he was involved in facilitating loans. It was during this period that he met Dheeraj, who informed him about the jewellery firm and its contents. The firm's employee, Anil, was also involved in the conspiracy. Sandeep enlisted his friend Dhirendra and other associates to break open the locker.

