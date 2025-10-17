Jaipur Crime: Police Uncover ₹1.5 Crore Jewellery Heist, Owner Shocked by Mastermind's Identity

Manak Chowk ACP Piyush Kaviya stated that the accused Sandeep Singh had been absent from duty for a year and a half, during which he was involved in facilitating loans. It was during this period that he met Dheeraj, who informed him about the jewellery firm and its contents. The firm's employee, Anil, was also involved in the conspiracy. Sandeep enlisted his friend Dhirendra and other associates to break open the locker.