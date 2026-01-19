Jaipur-Delhi Highway Horrific Accident: Chemical Tanker and Trailer Engulfed in Flames, Devastation Visible for 1 Km

Jaipur-Delhi National Highway accident: A major accident occurred near Pawta town on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway No. 48 on Sunday night around 8:30 PM, spreading panic throughout the region. A tanker filled with chemicals suddenly lost control, veered into the opposite lane, and collided head-on with an oncoming trailer. The collision ignited the flammable chemicals in the tanker, which quickly escalated into a massive blaze.
Chaos ensued on the highway following the accident. High flames and plumes of black smoke were visible for several kilometres. Due to the chemical leak, people at the scene fled to safety. Upon receiving information, several vehicles from the Pragpura police station, administration, and fire department rushed to the spot. It took hours to bring the fire under control.
Traffic on both sides of the national highway was completely halted as a precautionary measure, leading to a long traffic jam. Eyewitnesses reported that a tanker, en route from Jaipur to Delhi, lost control, broke through the divider, entered the opposite lane, and collided with an oncoming trailer. The tanker overturned, causing a chemical leak and subsequent fire.
The collision was so severe that both vehicles became engulfed in flames. Had the traffic not been stopped in time, a major loss of life could have occurred. The fire has now been brought under control, and the cause of the accident is being investigated.
Upon receiving information about the accident, Kotputli-Behror District Collector Priyanka Goswami and SP Devendra Kumar Bishnoi arrived at the scene and inspected the incident. Following the accident report, more than four fire tenders from Pawta, Kotputli, Shahpura, Grasim, and other areas reached the location and worked to extinguish the fire.
After both vehicles caught fire in the accident, the Pragpura police station halted traffic on the highway for safety reasons, resulting in a several-kilometre-long jam. Reinforcements from surrounding police stations also arrived. Approximately 20 minutes after the accident, the police cleared one lane of the highway, allowing vehicles to pass slowly.
- Incident: Around 8:30 PM
- One tanker and one trailer caught fire
- More than four fire tenders controlled the blaze
- District Collector and SP were present
- Personnel from Pragpura, Kotputli, Bhabru, Sarund, and Viratnagar police stations arrived
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending