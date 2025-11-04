Jaipur Dumper Horror: Who’s the driver who turned the road into a graveyard of 14 lives?

The dumper driver sitting in the cabin as people try to pull him out. Photo: Patrika
Jaipur: A new revelation has emerged about the dumper driver who left 14 bodies scattered on the road in Jaipur’s Harmada area. Reportedly drunk, the driver first rode a bike for 64 kilometres before taking the dumper keys from a contractor. He then drove the heavy vehicle for about 2 kilometres on the wrong side of the road, crashing into a trailer, five cars, and eight two-wheelers. In the rampage, he ran over 28 people — killing 14 and leaving 14 others injured and undergoing treatment in hospital.
According to information, the dumper driver who drove the dumper at a speed of over 100 km/h for four minutes on the Lohamandi Road in Jaipur resides in Virat Nagar, near Shahpura, on Delhi Road. His name is Kalyan Meena.
He has been driving for the Alankar Construction Company for eight years. He had gone to his village on holiday for Diwali and had returned to work only on Monday. Before the accident in Jaipur, he was going to a crusher to load gravel.
According to information, the driver left his home on Monday morning. On the way, he consumed a significant amount of alcohol at a liquor shop in Shahpura. After this, he rode a motorcycle for 64 kilometres and reached Benaad. Here, he took the dumper's key from the contractor and headed towards the plant located in Badharana. A short distance away, the driver collided with a car. When people tried to stop him, he became enraged and started driving the dumper on the wrong side. He was travelling at such a high speed that vehicles coming from the opposite direction were thrown into a state of panic.
A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the dumper driver. The injured dumper driver is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jaipur. An FIR has been lodged at the Harmada police station by Digpratap Singh (26), a resident of Akeda Dungar, Vishwakarma.
The complaint stated that the dumper driver Kalyan Meena was intentionally driving the dumper at high speed and in a dangerous manner. While driving the dumper, he hit pedestrians, two-wheelers, and four-wheelers. DCP West Hanuman Prasad Meena stated that the driver was found to be intoxicated. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against him.
On Monday afternoon, around 12:55 PM, near a petrol pump on Lohamandi Road, the dumper collided with a car. After an argument with the car driver, the dumper collided with another vehicle. Following this, the driver drove the dumper in the wrong direction for about 350 metres.
The dumper entered the correct lane from a divider cut and hit a motorcycle. The rider was thrown far away, saving his life. The driver further increased the speed of the dumper and, about 350 metres before the highway cut, hit five cars and 8 two-wheelers. The dumper then came to a halt after colliding with a trailer that came in front.
The police extracted the dumper driver, Kalyan Meena, a resident of Viratnagar, and admitted him to a private hospital, saving him from the mob. The police conducted a medical examination to confirm the driver Kalyan's intoxication. So far, 14 people have died in this accident, and 14 injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending