Jaipur Dumper Horror: Who’s the driver who turned the road into a graveyard of 14 lives?

According to information, the driver left his home on Monday morning. On the way, he consumed a significant amount of alcohol at a liquor shop in Shahpura. After this, he rode a motorcycle for 64 kilometres and reached Benaad. Here, he took the dumper's key from the contractor and headed towards the plant located in Badharana. A short distance away, the driver collided with a car. When people tried to stop him, he became enraged and started driving the dumper on the wrong side. He was travelling at such a high speed that vehicles coming from the opposite direction were thrown into a state of panic.