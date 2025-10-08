Jaipur Gas Cylinder Blast: Terrifying Blasts Heard 10 km Away, Eyewitnesses Describe Horrific Scene

Photo: Dinesh Dabi
Jaipur Gas Cylinder Blast: A massive fire broke out late Tuesday night near Savarda Pulia after a truck laden with gas cylinders collided with a tanker carrying chemicals. The accident occurred near a dhaba, causing panic in the entire area. Following the fire, cylinders began to explode, with the continuous sounds of explosions audible up to 10 kilometres away and flames visible from 2 kilometres away.
The fire has currently been brought under control. Jaipur Range IG Rahul Prakash stated that those with minor injuries have been sent for treatment in Dudu. So far, one death has been reported in the accident, though the deceased has not yet been identified. The administration has informed that relief and rescue operations are underway with full promptness. A precise assessment of the damage can only be made once the fire is completely extinguished.
A similar accident to the one in Bhankrota has occurred in Savarda. A tanker carrying chemicals collided with a truck filled with gas cylinders. Upon impact, a fire erupted, and the gas cylinders began to explode.
As the fire started, the cylinders in the truck rapidly exploded, causing loud detonations. Local residents reported that the sounds of the explosions were so intense that the windows of nearby houses rattled. Fearing the blasts, local residents fled their homes and were seen running away from the accident site.
Immediately after the accident, the police and traffic department completely closed both lanes of the Ajmer Highway, leading to a significant traffic jam. Vehicle queues stretched for several kilometres. Police began diverting traffic through alternative routes. Police from surrounding stations were called to the scene to manage traffic control.
Upon receiving information, several fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene. Given the severity of the fire, fire engines from neighbouring districts were also summoned. The administration alerted hospitals in Jaipur as well as surrounding areas to ensure immediate treatment for any injured individuals.
According to eyewitnesses at the scene, chaos erupted after the accident. As soon as the truck collided, a loud explosion occurred, and within seconds, the truck was engulfed in flames.
As soon as the administration was informed of the accident, emergency services, police forces, and fire brigade teams were dispatched to the location. Police from Savarda and Mokhamapura police stations reached the spot, controlled the traffic, and moved people to safe locations.
Considering the gravity of the accident, officials have ordered a high-level inquiry. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed his sorrow over the incident. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma sent Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and MLA Kailash Verma to the site late at night to assess the situation. He also instructed the District Collector and SP to reach the spot and exercise caution. The Chief Minister stated that all possible assistance would be provided in this tragic incident.
