Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur Gas Cylinder Blast: Terrifying Blasts Heard 10 km Away, Eyewitnesses Describe Horrific Scene

Jaipur Gas Cylinder Blast: An incident similar to the Bhankrota incident has occurred in Savarda. A truck filled with gas cylinders was hit by a tanker filled with chemicals. Local residents reported that the sounds of the explosions were so loud that the windows of nearby houses even shook.

3 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

Jaipur Gas Cylinder Blast

Photo: Dinesh Dabi

Jaipur Gas Cylinder Blast: A massive fire broke out late Tuesday night near Savarda Pulia after a truck laden with gas cylinders collided with a tanker carrying chemicals. The accident occurred near a dhaba, causing panic in the entire area. Following the fire, cylinders began to explode, with the continuous sounds of explosions audible up to 10 kilometres away and flames visible from 2 kilometres away.

The fire has currently been brought under control. Jaipur Range IG Rahul Prakash stated that those with minor injuries have been sent for treatment in Dudu. So far, one death has been reported in the accident, though the deceased has not yet been identified. The administration has informed that relief and rescue operations are underway with full promptness. A precise assessment of the damage can only be made once the fire is completely extinguished.

Tanker Collides with Cylinder-Laden Truck

A similar accident to the one in Bhankrota has occurred in Savarda. A tanker carrying chemicals collided with a truck filled with gas cylinders. Upon impact, a fire erupted, and the gas cylinders began to explode.

Panic Grips Residents Due to Loud Explosions, 10 KM Heard

As the fire started, the cylinders in the truck rapidly exploded, causing loud detonations. Local residents reported that the sounds of the explosions were so intense that the windows of nearby houses rattled. Fearing the blasts, local residents fled their homes and were seen running away from the accident site.

Traffic Halted on Both Lanes, Causing Long Queues

Immediately after the accident, the police and traffic department completely closed both lanes of the Ajmer Highway, leading to a significant traffic jam. Vehicle queues stretched for several kilometres. Police began diverting traffic through alternative routes. Police from surrounding stations were called to the scene to manage traffic control.

Fire and Relief Teams Mobilised at the Scene

Upon receiving information, several fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene. Given the severity of the fire, fire engines from neighbouring districts were also summoned. The administration alerted hospitals in Jaipur as well as surrounding areas to ensure immediate treatment for any injured individuals.

Eyewitnesses Describe a Horrific Scene

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, chaos erupted after the accident. As soon as the truck collided, a loud explosion occurred, and within seconds, the truck was engulfed in flames.

As soon as the administration was informed of the accident, emergency services, police forces, and fire brigade teams were dispatched to the location. Police from Savarda and Mokhamapura police stations reached the spot, controlled the traffic, and moved people to safe locations.

Investigation Ordered into the Accident, CM Expresses Grief

Considering the gravity of the accident, officials have ordered a high-level inquiry. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed his sorrow over the incident. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma sent Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and MLA Kailash Verma to the site late at night to assess the situation. He also instructed the District Collector and SP to reach the spot and exercise caution. The Chief Minister stated that all possible assistance would be provided in this tragic incident.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

08 Oct 2025 08:53 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Gas Cylinder Blast: Terrifying Blasts Heard 10 km Away, Eyewitnesses Describe Horrific Scene

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan Govt Jobs: 921 Candidates Per Post, Social Science Sees Most Applications for Senior Teacher Recruitment

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025
Education News

35,000 CA students to receive scholarships, know full details

Education News

SMS Hospital Fire: A Look at Other States After Jaipur Incident, Fire Safety Fails and Emergency Exits Missing

SMS Jaipur incident Jaipur other states at a glance fire safety fails emergency exits are absent
Jaipur

Heavy Rain Alert: Rajasthan Sees Start of Heavy Rainfall, Hailstones Fall, but Dry Weather Expected from October 8th

Patrika Special

SMS Hospital Fire: ICU In-charge Reveals How Fire Broke Out in Trauma Centre ICU

How did Fire Break out in Jaipur SMS Hospital Trauma Centre ICU in-charge reveals
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.