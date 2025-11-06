Jaipur Harmada Accident: New Revelation About Dumper Driver Who Crushed 13 People on Road

Accused dumper driver Kalyan Meena. (Photo: Patrika)
Jaipur: Another revelation has emerged regarding the dumper driver who ran over 13 people on the road in the Harmada police station area of Jaipur. Police investigation has revealed that the accused Kalyan Meena had previously violated traffic rules.
The investigation revealed that a year ago, the accused had driven an overloaded dumper at high speed in Ajitgarh, Sikar. In this case, a case was registered against the accused at the Ajitgarh police station on April 25 for driving a vehicle at high speed.
The police produced the dumper driver Kalyan Meena, a resident of Bhamod in Virat Nagar, in court on Wednesday, from where he was sent on a two-day police remand. During the remand period, the police will recover the accused's license on his identification and verify the spot.
The police are verifying whether the accused dumper driver has a license to drive heavy vehicles. The accused driver claimed to have a license, but the police have not yet found it.
According to the police, the accused has shown no remorse despite such a major incident. During police interrogation, the accused admitted to drinking alcohol at Chandwaji and at the firm's plant owned by the dumper owner. The police will now verify these locations to ascertain where the accused had consumed alcohol before the accident.
