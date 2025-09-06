Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Jaipur House Collapse Kills Two, Injures Several

House Collapse in Jaipur: A house collapsed in the Subhash Chowk police station area of Jaipur. It is being reported that the house owner had rented the property to a Bengali family just a few days prior to the incident.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

Heavy rainfall in Jaipur has resulted in a tragic incident in the Walled City area. Late last night, a house collapsed, resulting in the reported deaths of two people who were trapped under the rubble. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police worked through the night and into the morning on rescue operations, recovering four to five unconscious and injured individuals. These individuals were subsequently hospitalised.

Reports indicate that the house owner had rented the property to a Bengali family just a few days prior to the incident. The incident occurred in the Subhash Chowk police station area.

Initial reports suggest the incident occurred in Ramkumar Dhawai Wali Gali. Continuous rainfall is believed to have caused significant water damage to the old building, weakening a section of its structure. The house owner had rented out the property recently. Approximately seven to eight people were residing in the house at the time. Around 2 am, screams and shouts alerted neighbours. Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang before contacting the police, who in turn informed the Civil Defence and SDRF.



Two fatalities have been confirmed, and four to five injured individuals have been admitted to SMS Hospital. The rescue operation continued until morning. Police are currently gathering information about the deceased. Neighbours have been alerted, and the surrounding area has been cordoned off. It is noteworthy that Jaipur experienced continuous rainfall from early morning until late at night yesterday, and further heavy rain is forecast for today.



Published on:

06 Sept 2025 08:56 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur House Collapse Kills Two, Injures Several
