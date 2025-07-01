Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

‘Will Not Be Tolerated’ Officials clarified that such constructions without approval and conversion of agricultural land will not be tolerated and that such actions will continue. Meanwhile, the vigilance branch of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation also launched a campaign against temporary encroachments on Monday.

Corporation’s Vigilance Branch Takes Action Ajay Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of the vigilance branch, informed that action was taken against illegally placed carts and shops from Haldighati Marg via Pannadhary Circle to the Coaching Hub, Maharana Pratap Circle, NRI Circle, Dwarkapuri, RUHs, Kumbha Marg, Sanganer Government Hospital, vegetable market and under the Durgapura bridge.

During this time, 11 canter loads of goods were seized and a carrying charge of ₹1000 was also collected. Both the Municipal Corporation and the JDA have warned of strict action against illegal construction and encroachment in the city.