Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) Demolition Drive: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) demolished roads and boundary walls of illegal colonies built on nine bighas of agricultural land in Gral Kalwara and Devi Singh Pura. The Greater Municipal Corporation seized 11 canter loads of material from several areas, including the Haldi Ghati Marg, and collected a carrying charge of ₹1000.

JaipurJul 01, 2025 / 08:59 am

Patrika Desk

Bulldozer action on illegal colonies (Photo - Patrika)

Jaipur JDA Action: Jaipur: The Enforcement Branch of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) took strict action against two illegal colonies on Monday. Both colonies were being developed in violation of regulations on agricultural land.

It is noteworthy that illegal colonies were being established on approximately two bighas of agricultural land on Ajay Rajpura Road in the Gral Kalwara area and on approximately five bighas in Devi Singh Pura. During the action, the JDA team completely demolished the gravel and mud roads and boundary walls of the plots that had been constructed.

‘Will Not Be Tolerated’

Officials clarified that such constructions without approval and conversion of agricultural land will not be tolerated and that such actions will continue. Meanwhile, the vigilance branch of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation also launched a campaign against temporary encroachments on Monday.

Corporation’s Vigilance Branch Takes Action

Ajay Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of the vigilance branch, informed that action was taken against illegally placed carts and shops from Haldighati Marg via Pannadhary Circle to the Coaching Hub, Maharana Pratap Circle, NRI Circle, Dwarkapuri, RUHs, Kumbha Marg, Sanganer Government Hospital, vegetable market and under the Durgapura bridge.
During this time, 11 canter loads of goods were seized and a carrying charge of ₹1000 was also collected. Both the Municipal Corporation and the JDA have warned of strict action against illegal construction and encroachment in the city.

