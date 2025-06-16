scriptJaipur JDA to Demolish Encroachments Today | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur

Jaipur JDA to Demolish Encroachments Today

The JDA’s enforcement branch is preparing to take major action against temporary encroachments.

JaipurJun 16, 2025 / 10:14 am

Patrika Desk

JDA Action in Jaipur

Photo- Patrika

JDA Action in Jaipur: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is taking action against encroachments in the Sanganeer area of Jaipur, the capital city. On Monday, the JDA’s enforcement branch is undertaking a major operation against temporary encroachments on the Sanganeer railway station road. The JDA will remove encroachments spread across approximately 1.5 to 2 kilometers. Shops and stalls falling within the road’s boundaries will be removed.
Inspector General of Police Kailash Bishnoi stated that encroachers had been warned for the past seven days. The enforcement branch conducted announcements and awareness campaigns, appealing to people to voluntarily remove encroachments. Now, after the deadline has passed, action will be taken on Monday.
Local police and JDA teams will be present during this operation. According to officials, the aim of this action is to improve road access and rectify traffic management.

On Saturday, the JDA’s enforcement branch cleared one bigha of government land from encroachment in Amer and demolished two illegally developed colonies on Kalwar Road. During the operation, gravel and mud roads, along with the boundary walls of plots, were also demolished.

