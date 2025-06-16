Jaipur JDA to Demolish Encroachments Today

Inspector General of Police Kailash Bishnoi stated that encroachers had been warned for the past seven days. The enforcement branch conducted announcements and awareness campaigns, appealing to people to voluntarily remove encroachments. Now, after the deadline has passed, action will be taken on Monday.

Local police and JDA teams will be present during this operation. According to officials, the aim of this action is to improve road access and rectify traffic management. On Saturday, the JDA’s enforcement branch cleared one bigha of government land from encroachment in Amer and demolished two illegally developed colonies on Kalwar Road. During the operation, gravel and mud roads, along with the boundary walls of plots, were also demolished.