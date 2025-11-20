Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur Jewellery Market Robbery: 40kg Silver Stolen in 10 Minutes, 3 Guards Held Hostage

Jaipur Crime: Three masked robbers broke into Siddhi Vinayak Apartment in Jaipur's Johari Bazaar late at night, held three guards hostage, broke eight locks, and looted 30-40 kg of silver from a jewellery showroom. They fled after spraying paint on the CCTV cameras. Police are questioning the guards.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

Jaipur Crime Johari Bazaar Robbery at jewellery showroom

Photo: Patrika Network

Jaipur Crime: Three masked robbers broke into Siddhi Vinayak Apartment, located at the first intersection on Haldiyon ka Rasta in Johari Bazaar, by cutting through the iron grille of an adjacent building. They took two guards present in the apartment hostage. When the guard from the neighbouring apartment heard the commotion, he came to investigate, was beaten, and also taken hostage.

They then broke eight locks of a jewellery showroom on the ground floor and one lock of a shutter buried in the ground, filling a sack with silver items in just 10 minutes. Unable to lift the sack, they dragged it to the second floor and exited through the same grille they had cut to enter, loaded it onto a motorcycle, and fled.

It is reported that the sack contained 30 to 40 kg of silver items. However, the affected merchant has not yet submitted a list of the stolen goods to the police. The incident site is merely 700 metres away from the Manak Chowk police station.

Guards Taken Hostage

A few days prior, three assailants on a motorcycle had broken into a merchant's house near the Gopalpura police outpost and stolen a 100 kg safe, which also contained 4 kg of silver items. They have not yet been apprehended.

Reconnaissance and Targeted Attack

Siddhi Vinayak Apartment houses 70 shops, including 6 jewellery showrooms. All the jewellery showrooms are located adjacent to each other on the ground floor. Interestingly, the robbers cut the grille on the first floor of the apartment building, where another jewellery showroom is situated, but they did not touch any of the showrooms.

The robbers also knew where the guard, Man Singh, slept on the second floor of the apartment. Upon entering, they went directly to him and took him hostage. The police are questioning all three guards.

Cameras Blackened with Spray

According to CCTV footage, at approximately 2:15 AM on Tuesday night, three assailants on a motorcycle broke the channel gate of the building adjacent to Siddhi Vinayak Apartment and entered. From there, they proceeded to the second floor and then cut the grille separating the buildings with a cutter to reach the second floor of Siddhi Vinayak Apartment. There, they beat and took hostage guard Man Singh, a resident of Gudha Chandji in Karauli, who was sleeping in his room.

They then sprayed black paint on the CCTV cameras installed outside the jewellery showroom on the ground floor, but the robbers were captured on other cameras. Giriraj Prasad, a guard from Khedli in Alwar, who was present outside on the ground floor, was also taken hostage. Subsequently, they broke the locks of the jewellery showroom belonging to Vinod Agarwal, a resident of Lal Kothi, one of the six jewellery showrooms.

Hearing the sound of locks being broken, the guard from the neighbouring apartment, Madan Nepali, reached the second floor and started shouting. At that point, the robbers smashed his head and locked him in the bathroom. The criminals had also brought tools for breaking locks with them.

Jaipur

Rajasthan

