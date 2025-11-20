Jaipur Jewellery Market Robbery: 40kg Silver Stolen in 10 Minutes, 3 Guards Held Hostage

According to CCTV footage, at approximately 2:15 AM on Tuesday night, three assailants on a motorcycle broke the channel gate of the building adjacent to Siddhi Vinayak Apartment and entered. From there, they proceeded to the second floor and then cut the grille separating the buildings with a cutter to reach the second floor of Siddhi Vinayak Apartment. There, they beat and took hostage guard Man Singh, a resident of Gudha Chandji in Karauli, who was sleeping in his room.