Jaipur: Khateepura Station Road to be Widened to 200 Feet, Housing Board Unveils Plans

Ganga Marg is the main route to reach Khatipura Railway Station. This road is now proposed to be widened to 200 feet. According to the Housing Board administration, the entire stretch of Ganga Marg will be widened to 200 feet. There is an encroachment problem at only one place on this route, which will be resolved soon. Along with widening the Ganga Marg, a letter will be written to the police administration to install traffic lights and deploy traffic police personnel.