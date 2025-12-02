Jaipur: Khateepura Station Road to be Widened to 200 Feet, Housing Board Unveils Plans

Khatipura: aerial view of railway station (Photo: Patrika)
To reduce the pressure of trains at Jaipur Junction, the North Western Railway administration is now preparing to make Khatipura Railway Station hi-tech.
On the other hand, the Housing Board has also prepared a blueprint to widen the Ganga Marg on Khatipura Railway Station Road to 200 feet.
After the work is completed, it will be easier for the general public to reach the railway station. The Housing Board will soon start the process of removing encroachments and widening the road.
Considering the increase in train movement and passenger convenience at Khatipura Railway Station, the Housing Board is making preparations to widen the Ganga Marg in the Jagatpura area from CBI Gate to the station to 200 feet. The path for passengers will become easier once the Ganga Marg is widened.
Ganga Marg is the main route to reach Khatipura Railway Station. This road is now proposed to be widened to 200 feet. According to the Housing Board administration, the entire stretch of Ganga Marg will be widened to 200 feet. There is an encroachment problem at only one place on this route, which will be resolved soon. Along with widening the Ganga Marg, a letter will be written to the police administration to install traffic lights and deploy traffic police personnel.
Khatipura Railway Station is a major satellite railway station in Jaipur, and under the plan to reduce the pressure of trains at Jaipur Junction, the railway administration will now operate trains to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, and other states from Khatipura Station.
It is likely that from next year, trains originating from Jaipur to cities like Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bhopal, etc., will be operated from Khatipura. The railway administration also plans to maintain trains in the Khatipura Railway Station yard itself. In such a situation, the role of Khatipura Railway Station is proving to be important.
