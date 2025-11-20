Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Jaipur: Leopard Enters School, Children Locked in Classrooms

Leopard In Jaipur Minister Bungalow: A leopard entering the posh Civil Lines area of the capital Jaipur on Thursday caused a stir. However, the forest department team tranquilised the leopard after two hours.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

Leopard-1

Leopard spotted in Civil Lines area. Photo: Madan Mohan Marwal

Jaipur: A leopard entering the posh Civil Lines area of the capital Jaipur on Thursday caused a stir. The leopard first entered the bungalow of Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat and then entered a school. In such a situation, teachers locked the children inside the classrooms. People remained in a state of panic for about 2 hours due to the leopard entering the area.

Upon receiving the information, a rescue team including DCF Vijaypal Singh and Ranger Jitendra Singh Shekhawat reached the spot. The Forest Department team started a search operation with a tranquilliser gun and tranquillised the leopard after two hours. After this, the Forest Department team captured it and took it to the Jhalana Leopard Reserve. Only then did the people of the area breathe a sigh of relief.

According to information, the leopard was seen roaming in the minister's bungalow around 9 am. Its presence was also confirmed in the CCTV footage, after which the police and forest department were immediately informed. The department's rescue team reached the spot in no time and the area was completely cordoned off.



Leopard Roamed For Two Hours

The leopard roamed around the Civil Lines area for two hours, causing considerable difficulty for the team in tranquillising it. The leopard kept jumping into the minister's bungalow, then into a school, and onto the walls of houses. More than 30 forest department officials and staff were engaged in the rescue.



Leopard Entered School From Minister's Bungalow

After hiding in the minister's bungalow for a long time, the leopard moved to another colony about 200 meters away. People locked themselves in their homes out of fear. After some time, it entered a private school located nearby. The classroom doors were immediately shut. However, the leopard escaped from there after a short while.

Forest Department Team Achieves Success

After effectively turning the surrounding area into a cantonment, it was finally tranquilized in a house. The leopard was tranquilized from the same house it had first entered. It had been roaming in different parts of the area thereafter. The Forest Department team has now captured the leopard and taken it to the Jhalana Leopard Reserve.

Leopards Have Entered Posh Areas Many Times Before

In the last few months, leopards have entered populated areas of Jaipur multiple times, creating an atmosphere of fear among Jaipur residents. In recent months, leopards have been sighted in several areas of Jaipur, including Durgapura, Gopalpura, Jagatpura, Kho-Nagorian, and Vidhyadhar Nagar. Forest department officials state that panthers are increasingly venturing into cities in search of food.

