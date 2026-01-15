Jaipur Literature Festival Begins, CM Bhajan Lal Says Event is a Confluence of Words

Jaipur Literature Festival Update: The 19th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival began today, January 15th. Amidst the cold winds, the Literature Festival will be a confluence of global ideas and untold languages. Know what the top sessions for today, January 15th, will be.
Jaipur is once again ready to welcome words, ideas, books, speakers, and artists from across the country and abroad. While hundreds of issues and books will be discussed, music will provide solace to the audience. A similar spectacle will be witnessed at the world-renowned five-day Jaipur Literature Festival. This festival will continue until January 19th. Rajasthan's CM Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumari attended the Jaipur Literature Festival.
CM Bhajanlal Sharma said, ‘Padharo Mhare Des’, a warm welcome to all of you in Rajasthan. The land of Rajasthan has always been a conductor of knowledge and art. This is why scholars from around the world gather at this festival. This event is a confluence of words and sets new standards in the world of literature. Literature connects humans with compassion and empathy and fills them with a spirit of service. That is why our scholars have created unique literature.
Sanjoy K. Roy said, everyone is welcome at the Jaipur Literature Festival. To be honest, this festival is not just for books and authors. It is for all of you. For you who are sitting here, who have come from around the world, and who live this magical atmosphere every year. On this stage, we will not only see authors and books but also feel the magic that is created by the coming together of authors and audiences, of ideas and stories. And this is the magic that makes this festival so special every year. This year too, we are going to give you all those experiences – humour, knowledge, stories, and something that you might have never felt before. So, let's begin this wonderful journey.
From the stage of the Jaipur Literature Festival, festival co-founder Namita Gokhale raised the demand to declare the Rajasthani language as the state language.
Among the major attractions at the Jaipur Literature Festival, people will be keeping an eye on Javed Akhtar, Sudha Murty, Vir Das, Kiran Desai, Tim Berners-Lee, Viswanathan Anand and Jimmy Wales, Abir Kapoor, Aditi Maheshwari, Amitabh Sinha, Amrita Tripathi, Aniruddh Chakraborty, Ashwin Sanghi, Anuradha Roy, CP Deval, Abhishek Singh, Ali Eslami, Alice Oswald, Alok Vaid-Menon, Anamika, Andrew Graham-Dixon, Anne Applebaum, Arvind Subramanian, Banu Mushtaq, D.Y. Chandrachud, Esther Duflo, Fara Dabhoiwalla, Gaur Gopal Das, Gopal Krishna Gandhi, Janina Ramirez, Leo Varadkar, Megha Majumdar, Nicholas Stern, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Percival Everett, Rachel Clarke, Richard Horton, Tanya Talaga, Tom Freeston, Ussama Makdisi, and many others.
Inaugural Ceremony
Venue - Front Lawn
Speakers - Namita Gokhale, William Dalrymple, and Sanjoy K. Roy and Banu Mushtaq
Time - 10:50 AM to 11:50 AM.
Session - The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny
Venue - Front Lawn
Speakers - Kiran Desai and Nandini Nair
Time - 12:00 PM to 12:50 PM
Presented by Rajasthan Patrika.
Session - Javed Akhtar: Point of View
Venue - Front Lawn
Speakers - Javed Akhtar and Warisha Farasat
Time - 1:00 PM to 1:50 PM.
Session - Reimagining India's Economy
Venue - Surya Mahal
Speakers - Arun Myra, A.K. Bhattacharya Time - 1:00 PM to 1:50 PM.
Session - The Undying Light: India's Futures
Venue - Front Lawn
Speakers - Gopal Krishna Gandhi and Narayani Basu
Time - 4:00 PM to 4:50 PM
Presented by Rajasthan Patrika.
Session - First Edition: Older Bolder by Aman Nath
Venue - Front Lawn
Speakers - Aman Nath, Ravi Sinha, and Zeenat Aman
Time - 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM.
Session - The Bharat Series: The Ayodhya Alliance
Venue - Charbagh
Speakers - Ashwin Sanghi and Shunaali Khullar Shroff
Time - 2:00 PM to 2:50 PM.
Session - Bhootkatha: Ghostly Tales
Venue - AAF Bagan
Speakers - Arundhati Nath and Eric Chopra
Time - 4:00 PM to 4:30 PM.
Session - Headlines That Shaped A Nation
Venue - Surya Mahal
Speakers - Jyotsna Mohan, Harinder Baweja
Time - 6:30 PM to 7:20 PM.
Session - The Language of Birds
Venue - Surya Mahal
Speakers - Tara Gandhi, Stephen, Neha Sinha
Time - 5:00 PM to 5:50 PM.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending