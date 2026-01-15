Jaipur Literature Festival Begins, CM Bhajan Lal Says Event is a Confluence of Words

Sanjoy K. Roy said, everyone is welcome at the Jaipur Literature Festival. To be honest, this festival is not just for books and authors. It is for all of you. For you who are sitting here, who have come from around the world, and who live this magical atmosphere every year. On this stage, we will not only see authors and books but also feel the magic that is created by the coming together of authors and audiences, of ideas and stories. And this is the magic that makes this festival so special every year. This year too, we are going to give you all those experiences – humour, knowledge, stories, and something that you might have never felt before. So, let's begin this wonderful journey.