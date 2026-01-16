Jaipur Literature Festival Expected to Boost City’s Economy by Over Rs 100 Crore

Jaipur Literature Festival 2026: The Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 is not just a celebration of literature and culture, but it will also significantly boost the economy of the capital city, Jaipur. According to the organisers, this global literature festival, which began on January 15, is expected to bring an economic benefit of over ₹100 crore to the city of Jaipur.
This figure demonstrates how large cultural and experiential events promote tourism, trade, and local employment. According to Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, the impact of JLF is not limited to just five days.
The festival leads to extensive activities in hotels, restaurants, transportation, retail, and other ancillary sectors. This event provides direct and indirect employment to approximately 2,000 people, while around 60 local businesses are associated with the festival.
A special aspect of JLF is that a large number of its audience comprises people who return to Jaipur every year. Approximately 30 percent of the attendees are regular participants, providing sustainable benefits to Rajasthan's tourism. Guests from across the country and abroad also connect with Jaipur's heritage, cuisine, and markets, directly benefiting local businesses.
International and Indian personalities such as Stephen Fry, Sudha Murty, Tim Berners-Lee, and Vir Das are participating in JLF 2026. The festival will feature discussions on the economy, artificial intelligence, innovation, and global issues. The accompanying 'Jaipur Bookmark' event is focusing specifically on regional literature, translation, and the role of AI in publishing.
Organisers state that cultural events like JLF are not limited to literature; they also enhance the city's global identity, encourage tourism, and revitalise local businesses.
