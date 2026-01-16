16 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur Literature Festival Expected to Boost City’s Economy by Over Rs 100 Crore

Jaipur Literature Festival: The Jaipur Literature Festival is expected to benefit Jaipur's economy by over ₹100 crore. According to Teamwork Arts, the festival will boost tourism, hotels, trade, and transportation.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 16, 2026

Jaipur Literature Festival 2026

Jaipur Literature Festival 2026: The Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 is not just a celebration of literature and culture, but it will also significantly boost the economy of the capital city, Jaipur. According to the organisers, this global literature festival, which began on January 15, is expected to bring an economic benefit of over ₹100 crore to the city of Jaipur.

This figure demonstrates how large cultural and experiential events promote tourism, trade, and local employment. According to Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, the impact of JLF is not limited to just five days.

The festival leads to extensive activities in hotels, restaurants, transportation, retail, and other ancillary sectors. This event provides direct and indirect employment to approximately 2,000 people, while around 60 local businesses are associated with the festival.

Sustainable Benefits for Rajasthan Tourism

A special aspect of JLF is that a large number of its audience comprises people who return to Jaipur every year. Approximately 30 percent of the attendees are regular participants, providing sustainable benefits to Rajasthan's tourism. Guests from across the country and abroad also connect with Jaipur's heritage, cuisine, and markets, directly benefiting local businesses.

Discussions on Innovation and Global Issues

International and Indian personalities such as Stephen Fry, Sudha Murty, Tim Berners-Lee, and Vir Das are participating in JLF 2026. The festival will feature discussions on the economy, artificial intelligence, innovation, and global issues. The accompanying 'Jaipur Bookmark' event is focusing specifically on regional literature, translation, and the role of AI in publishing.

Organisers state that cultural events like JLF are not limited to literature; they also enhance the city's global identity, encourage tourism, and revitalise local businesses.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Jaipur Literature Festival 2026

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

16 Jan 2026 08:35 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Literature Festival Expected to Boost City’s Economy by Over Rs 100 Crore

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jaipur Literature Festival 2026

Jaipur Literature Festival Begins, CM Bhajan Lal Says Event is a Confluence of Words

jlf 2026
Jaipur

Army Day Parade 2026: Tanks, guns and missiles roll through Jaipur, helicopters shower flowers

Indian Army Parade Jaipur (Patrika Photo)
Jaipur

Army Day Parade: Army’s Might on Display on Jaipur’s Streets for the First Time; Tanks, Cannons, and Missiles Draw Attention

Army-Day-Parade-5
Jaipur

Free Bus Travel: Rajasthan Roadways to offer 7 days of free travel from January 15–22 to these people

RSRTC-Free-Bus-Travel
Jaipur

Meteorological Department Issues Yellow Alert for Cold Wave in 7 Rajasthan Districts on Makar Sankranti

Weather Update Meteorological Department Prediction On Makar Sankranti Rajasthan in these 7 districts cold wave yellow alert IMD
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.