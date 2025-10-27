Jaipur Metro Phase 2: 10 elevated metro stations to be built

Jaipur: Metro Phase 2 in the capital, Jaipur, is set to take off soon. The work on Metro Phase-2 is expected to commence by the end of December or the first week of January next year. Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited has issued tenders for this. The first phase of work is estimated to cost ₹1145.14 crore and is expected to be completed in approximately 34 months. Around 10 elevated metro stations will be constructed over a stretch of approximately 11 km.
It is believed that the work on Jaipur Metro Phase-2 will be completed in six to seven phases. The tender process for the remaining phases will be completed within the next one and a half to two months. The good news is that financial assistance will also be received from the central government this time. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already been appointed as the consultant for Jaipur Metro.
Vaibhav Galaria, Director of Jaipur Metro, and several other officials are currently on a tour of Europe. There, they will understand new metro technologies, and any innovations will be implemented in Phase-2.
Prahladpura, Manpura, Bilwa Kala, Bilwa, Gonar Mod, Sitapura, JECC, Kumbha Marg, Haldighati Gate, and Pinjrapole Gaushala.
The state government has sent the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase-2 to the central government. Discussions have also taken place in various ministries. Recently, Jaipur Metro expansion was discussed at a meeting of the Network Group Plan under PM Gati Shakti in Delhi.
It was also stated in this meeting that connectivity will be strengthened with major development areas of Jaipur, including Tonk Road and Sitapura Industrial Area. This corridor will connect with the operational East-West line at Chandpole Station and the Jaipur Junction Metro Station via a foot-over-bridge, which will facilitate passenger movement. Traffic congestion will reduce, vehicle usage will decrease, pollution will be mitigated, and fuel consumption will be lowered.
This project will also serve the surrounding suburban areas. The Todi Mod station will be beneficial for passengers from Chomu. Whereas the Prahladpura station, proposed near the Ring Road, will be useful for passengers from Chaksu.
