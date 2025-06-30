Jaipur: Narayan Singh Circle Foot Overbridge to Be Shifted, CCTV Cameras Planned

According to JDA officials, the foot overbridge built at Narayan Singh Tiraha is planned to be shifted to India Gate, Pratap Nagar. After this, the intersection will be beautified, and encroachments along the roadside will be removed. Buses stopping here will be fined online.

The administration’s effort is to ensure that buses coming from and going to Delhi and Agra routes stop only in Transport Nagar, and passengers alight there. After that, the buses will go directly to Sindhi Camp. However, the practical situation is that buses are still stopping around Narayan Singh Tiraha, and passengers are alighting there.

Amenities to be Improved The bus stand shifted to Transport Nagar lacks basic amenities. The Heritage Nagar Nigam will develop facilities for passengers there. High-mast lights will be installed to solve the problem of darkness at night. Also, permanent shade will be provided for protection from sun and rain. The temporary tents currently in place have been damaged.

CCTV Cameras to be Installed Here From Prithviraj T-Point to Narayan Singh Tiraha, from Narayan Singh Tiraha to RBI Tiraha, from RBI to Prithviraj Marg T-Point, from Narayan Singh Tiraha to Trimurti Circle, and from Trimurti Circle to Narayan Singh Tiraha.

The bus stand has been shifted from the intersection to Transport Nagar, and the area has been declared a no-parking zone. Despite this, the movement of buses remains the same. Buses are being stopped on Tonk Road near the intersection.