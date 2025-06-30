scriptJaipur: Narayan Singh Circle Foot Overbridge to Be Shifted, CCTV Cameras Planned | Jaipur: Narayan Singh Circle Foot Overbridge to Be Shifted, CCTV Cameras Planned | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur: Narayan Singh Circle Foot Overbridge to Be Shifted, CCTV Cameras Planned

CCTV cameras will be installed within a one-kilometer radius of Narayan Singh Tiraha in Jaipur. The Department of Information Technology (DOIIT) will undertake this work.

JaipurJun 30, 2025 / 09:18 am

Patrika Desk

jaipur news

Photo- Patrika Photo

Three months have passed since the bus stand was removed from Narayan Singh Tiraha in Jaipur, the capital city, but no significant improvement has been seen in the area. Therefore, CCTV cameras will now be installed within a one-kilometre radius of the intersection. Cameras will also be installed for surveillance around the bus stands operating near the Rotary Circle of Transport Nagar and near Bajri Mandi. This work will be carried out by the DOIT.
According to JDA officials, the foot overbridge built at Narayan Singh Tiraha is planned to be shifted to India Gate, Pratap Nagar. After this, the intersection will be beautified, and encroachments along the roadside will be removed. Buses stopping here will be fined online.
The administration’s effort is to ensure that buses coming from and going to Delhi and Agra routes stop only in Transport Nagar, and passengers alight there. After that, the buses will go directly to Sindhi Camp. However, the practical situation is that buses are still stopping around Narayan Singh Tiraha, and passengers are alighting there.

Amenities to be Improved

The bus stand shifted to Transport Nagar lacks basic amenities. The Heritage Nagar Nigam will develop facilities for passengers there. High-mast lights will be installed to solve the problem of darkness at night. Also, permanent shade will be provided for protection from sun and rain. The temporary tents currently in place have been damaged.

CCTV Cameras to be Installed Here

From Prithviraj T-Point to Narayan Singh Tiraha, from Narayan Singh Tiraha to RBI Tiraha, from RBI to Prithviraj Marg T-Point, from Narayan Singh Tiraha to Trimurti Circle, and from Trimurti Circle to Narayan Singh Tiraha.
The bus stand has been shifted from the intersection to Transport Nagar, and the area has been declared a no-parking zone. Despite this, the movement of buses remains the same. Buses are being stopped on Tonk Road near the intersection.

