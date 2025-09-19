Jaipur News: Elevated Road to Ease Traffic Congestion on Jhalana Bypass

Vehicles approaching Aranya Bhavan via JLN Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg will access the elevated road via a two-lane ramp located before the Centre for Electronic Governance (just before Aranya Bhavan). A ramp will be constructed to allow vehicles from Transport Nagar to join the elevated road. The elevated road will pass through RIC Crossing, Apex Circle, and Balaji Tiraha, exiting approximately 200 meters beyond Balaji Tiraha.