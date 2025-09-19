Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Jaipur News: Elevated Road to Ease Traffic Congestion on Jhalana Bypass

Jaipur Elevated Road: Citizens hope for relief from traffic jams on the Jhalaana bypass. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) will construct a four-lane elevated road from Aranya Bhavan intersection to Jagatpura ROB.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 19, 2025

elevated-road

Jaipur: City residents can expect relief from the traffic jams on the Jhalana Bypass. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) will construct a four-lane elevated road from Aranya Bhavan crossing to Jagatpura ROB. This 4.4 km elevated road will feature three ramps allowing vehicles to access and exit the elevated section.

The JDA aims to complete the elevated road within two and a half years. Work is expected to commence within the next four months. On Thursday, the Public Works Committee (PWC) approved ₹560.26 crore for the project's administrative and financial clearance.

Project Details

Vehicles approaching Aranya Bhavan via JLN Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg will access the elevated road via a two-lane ramp located before the Centre for Electronic Governance (just before Aranya Bhavan). A ramp will be constructed to allow vehicles from Transport Nagar to join the elevated road. The elevated road will pass through RIC Crossing, Apex Circle, and Balaji Tiraha, exiting approximately 200 meters beyond Balaji Tiraha.

The elevated road will begin approximately 250 meters beyond the Jagatpura ROB. A ramp at Balaji Tiraha will facilitate traffic from Jawahar Circle onto the elevated road. Another ramp at RIC Crossing, via Apex Circle, will provide access to OTS. The elevated road will exit approximately 100 meters beyond Aranya Bhavan.

Key Features

Ramps: 5.5 meters to 7.5 meters wide.
Four-lane Elevated Road: 15-meter-wide carriageway

Challenges

The Jhalana Bypass houses a major sewer line and a large potable water pipeline. Shifting these utilities before commencing construction will pose a significant challenge for the JDA and related departments.

Increasing Traffic Pressure

Aranya Bhavan crossing, RIC Crossing, Apex Circle, and Balaji Tiraha experience extremely high traffic volume during peak hours. A JDA survey revealed a traffic pressure of 10,000 passenger car units at these intersections. This elevated road project directly addresses this issue.

Published on:

19 Sept 2025 08:38 am

