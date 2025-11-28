Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Jaipur News: Leopard roams from cinema hall to rooftops, rescued late at night

After evading the rescue team for two days in Jaipur, the leopard was finally caught in a cage late on Thursday night. The Forest Department team, after considerable effort, tranquilised and rescued the leopard from the garage of a house in Qureshi Colony, Chandpol Bazaar.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 28, 2025

Leopard rescued in Qureshi Colony, photo: Dinesh Dabi

Leopard movement in Jaipur: Jaipur. After evading the rescue team for two days, the leopard finally entered a cage late on Thursday night. The Forest Department team, after considerable effort, tranquilised and rescued the leopard from the garage of a house in Qureshi Colony, Chandpole Bazaar. However, the rescue team arrived at the scene much later than the information was provided, which angered the locals.

According to information, the leopard entered the garage of a house located just 20 metres from Saroj Cinema Hall. Mohammad Sabir stated that he first saw the leopard in the garage at 8 PM, then closed the shutter and informed the Forest Department. It is reported that the leopard first went to Saroj Cinema Hall, then passed through Mansoori Manzil nearby, and finally entered Sabir's garage. Due to jurisdictional disputes, the rescue team arrived at the scene about an hour and a half later, by which time a large crowd had gathered. The team managed to tranquilise and capture the leopard at 12:50 AM after several attempts.

Reached near the Walled City in the morning

The leopard, sighted in Nehru Nagar, Panipach, on Wednesday, reached the Sikar House area near the walled city on Thursday morning. It was first seen on the roof of a house and then running on the road. It even passed in front of a pedestrian. Vehicles were also moving at the time.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department team searching in the Panipach area was unaware of this and the leopard reached Sikar House, travelling four kilometres through densely populated areas. Ranger Ajit Meena stated that the leopard was only seen in the footage, and there were no other reports from elsewhere.

Timeline

  • 8 PM – Seen in Sabir's garage, Wahid saw it and informed.
  • 9:30 PM – Rescue team arrived at the scene.
  • Late night 12:20 AM – Leopard tranquilised, climbed a 40-foot high wall, then jumped down.
  • Late night 12:50 AM – Leopard captured.

Thought it was a monkey jumping on the roof

Dinesh Pancholi, a resident of Sikar House Colony, said he was studying in a room on the roof of his house. At 5:57 AM, he heard a noise from outside. He thought it was monkeys, so he didn't pay attention. When he heard a loud noise for the second time, he came out and saw the leopard. At 6:12 AM, it jumped onto the roof of the neighbouring house. From there, it jumped into the street of Kalyan Colony opposite.



Cub Rescued from the Brink of Death

Meanwhile, in the Rundal Naka area of Achrol, a one-year-old male leopard cub had fallen into a well. The next day, wildlife veterinarian Dr. Arvind Mathur descended into the well sitting in a cage and rescued it. It has been brought to the Nahargarh Biological Park for observation, where it has been kept in the rescue centre.

Published on:

28 Nov 2025 08:31 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur News: Leopard roams from cinema hall to rooftops, rescued late at night

Patrika Site Logo

