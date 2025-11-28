Jaipur News: Leopard roams from cinema hall to rooftops, rescued late at night

According to information, the leopard entered the garage of a house located just 20 metres from Saroj Cinema Hall. Mohammad Sabir stated that he first saw the leopard in the garage at 8 PM, then closed the shutter and informed the Forest Department. It is reported that the leopard first went to Saroj Cinema Hall, then passed through Mansoori Manzil nearby, and finally entered Sabir's garage. Due to jurisdictional disputes, the rescue team arrived at the scene about an hour and a half later, by which time a large crowd had gathered. The team managed to tranquilise and capture the leopard at 12:50 AM after several attempts.