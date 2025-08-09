Jaipur: Nursing Student Found Dead by Hanging; Police Force Entry

Jaipur. The body of a nursing student was found hanging in the Sanganeer Sadar police station area. Police cut open the door of the room with a cutter and took the body to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
According to Thana Officer Anil Jaimani, the deceased, Priyanshu Chawla (22), originally hailed from Shahpura, Bhilwara. He was studying nursing at a private college and living in a rented room in Sitapura RK Puram. On Thursday morning, his body was found hanging from a noose made of a sheet.
When family and friends could not reach him on Thursday morning, the landlord was informed. When there was no response to knocking on the door, the police were informed. As the door wouldn't open, it was cut open with a cutter. Police did not find any suicide note at the scene. The cause of death is being investigated.
Relatives have accused someone of murder and hanging the body, although police say the room was locked from inside and there were no injury marks on the body. Mobile call details are also being examined.
The deceased's father, Shyamlal, has filed a case against an unknown person at the Sanganeer police station on suspicion of murder. The father alleges that his son was murdered and his body was hung from a noose. Shyamlal said that even though the room was locked from inside, the window was open for exit.
Based on the father's complaint, the police have registered a case and started an investigation. No suicide note was found at the scene. Therefore, the police are searching for clues based on the deceased's mobile details.