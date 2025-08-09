9 August 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur: Nursing Student Found Dead by Hanging; Police Force Entry

The nursing student was a resident of Bhilwara district and was studying nursing at a private college in Jaipur. Relatives have accused him of murder, following which the police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 09, 2025

nursing student Death
Representative Image: AI

Jaipur. The body of a nursing student was found hanging in the Sanganeer Sadar police station area. Police cut open the door of the room with a cutter and took the body to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to Thana Officer Anil Jaimani, the deceased, Priyanshu Chawla (22), originally hailed from Shahpura, Bhilwara. He was studying nursing at a private college and living in a rented room in Sitapura RK Puram. On Thursday morning, his body was found hanging from a noose made of a sheet.

When family and friends could not reach him on Thursday morning, the landlord was informed. When there was no response to knocking on the door, the police were informed. As the door wouldn't open, it was cut open with a cutter. Police did not find any suicide note at the scene. The cause of death is being investigated.

Relatives have accused someone of murder and hanging the body, although police say the room was locked from inside and there were no injury marks on the body. Mobile call details are also being examined.

Father Says Window Was Open

The deceased's father, Shyamlal, has filed a case against an unknown person at the Sanganeer police station on suspicion of murder. The father alleges that his son was murdered and his body was hung from a noose. Shyamlal said that even though the room was locked from inside, the window was open for exit.

Case Registered Based on Father's Complaint

Based on the father's complaint, the police have registered a case and started an investigation. No suicide note was found at the scene. Therefore, the police are searching for clues based on the deceased's mobile details.

Share the news:

Related Topics

death of youth

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

09 Aug 2025 08:50 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur: Nursing Student Found Dead by Hanging; Police Force Entry
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.