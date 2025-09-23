Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur: Paper from stubble in Sanganer makes waves abroad, farmers earn big

A new use found for crop stubble. In Jaipur’s Sanganer, stubble is now being used to make paper. This paper is gaining popularity not only in Indian markets but also in countries like Europe, the USA, Spain, and Australia. Farmers are earning well from it.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Jaipur Sanganer Paper made from Atubble Heavy demand Abroad Farmers Earning Money
Low cost brings cheaper price, good quality (Photo: Patrika)

Rajasthan: Agricultural stubble, a major contributor to air pollution across India, is now being used to make paper in Jaipur's Sanganer. Local units are purchasing this stubble from farmers, processing it, and manufacturing paper. Remarkably, this eco-friendly paper is not only popular in the domestic market but also enjoys significant demand in countries like Europe, the USA, Spain, and Australia.

Consistent International Orders Benefitting Buyers

Experts claim that paper made from stubble is strong and durable. This is the reason behind the consistent international orders. Furthermore, the low cost of the raw material results in lower production costs compared to other papers, directly benefiting the buyers.

Additional Income Source for Farmers

Locally, this initiative provides farmers with supplemental income. Simultaneously, it offers the paper industry an alternative to relying on trees.

The Paper-Making Process

The stubble is collected from the fields and cut into small pieces. It is then boiled to create pulp (fibre). This pulp is then pressed and dried over several months to form sheets of paper. Finally, quality testing and finishing are carried out. This process uses no harmful chemicals, making it a completely eco-friendly product.

Jaipur: Paper from stubble in Sanganer makes waves abroad, farmers earn big
