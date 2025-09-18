Jaipur Police Busts Fake Call Centre, Six Arrested in Crores-Rupee Cyber Fraud

Jaipur Police have uncovered a massive cyber fraud operation run through fake call centers in the city's South district. Police from three police stations—Mansarovar, Shiprapath, and Shyamnagar—have arrested six individuals, including a former student union president, who were involved in running the fraudulent call centers and providing bank accounts for the cyber fraud.
The gang's bank accounts have been linked to over 90 cybercrime complaints registered across Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. The police have revealed that approximately ₹5 crore were defrauded through this operation. During the arrests, police seized 39 ATM cards, one computer, six laptops, 15 mobile phones with SIM cards, five payment scanners, and ₹4,56,000 (Four Lakh Fifty-Six Thousand Rupees) in cash from the three locations.
DCP (South) Rajarshi Raj Verma stated that the operation targeted a fake call center operating under the name "Jaipur App" at Sunny Mart in Atish Market. The arrested individuals include Surendra Dautar (Bhrgupath, Mansarovar), Chandrashekhar ( Gokhle Marg, Shiprapath), Ritesh Jangid (Sardarshahar, Churu), and Mahesh Swami.
Surendra Dautar is a former student union president of B.R. Mirda College in Nagaur. Police investigations into suspicious individuals on the restricted portal led them to the "Jaipur App" call center and Surendra Dautar. Following a raid, four individuals were apprehended.
Shiprapath police station, under the Cyber Shield campaign, arrested Yashwant Singh Rajput (Anta-Baran). Investigations revealed that he lured young people into becoming victims of fraud. He rented out their bank accounts, transferring money from held accounts and receiving a commission from the cybercriminals proportional to the amount transferred.
According to the police, when a cyber fraud complaint is filed (helpline number 1930), the victim's account is placed on hold. The accused then transferred money from this account.
Police arrested Parminder Singh alias Sunny (43), a resident of Kotwali, Bharatpur, in Shyam Nagar. He has 80-85 cyber fraud cases registered against him in Jaipur and is suspected of defrauding ₹50 lakh. He transferred the money obtained through cyber fraud directly into the accounts of bookmakers. The accused defrauded people by promising to rent out flats, shops, and malls in Jaipur.