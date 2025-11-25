Jaipur Police Crack Down on Late-Night Parties, Raiding 22 Locations and Detaining Youths

Jaipur Police Raid On Hukka Bar: A very significant and strict action has been reported from the Jaipur Commissionerate. Special Police Commissioner Rahul Prakash has launched a massive crackdown on illegal hookah bars operating rampantly under the guise of clubs and restaurants in the city. Under this special campaign, 22 clubs in Jaipur, where hookah bars were operating illegally, have been sealed until further action. Various teams of the Jaipur Police were in action late into the night, carrying out these operations.