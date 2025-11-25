Jaipur Police Crack Down on Late-Night Parties, Raiding 22 Locations and Detaining Youths

Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal and other police officers during night patrol; photo – Patrika
Jaipur Police Raid On Hukka Bar: A very significant and strict action has been reported from the Jaipur Commissionerate. Special Police Commissioner Rahul Prakash has launched a massive crackdown on illegal hookah bars operating rampantly under the guise of clubs and restaurants in the city. Under this special campaign, 22 clubs in Jaipur, where hookah bars were operating illegally, have been sealed until further action. Various teams of the Jaipur Police were in action late into the night, carrying out these operations.
In fact, for several days, police officials had been receiving information that illicit substances were being served in Jaipur under the guise of night outs and late-night parties. Young individuals, after paying a small amount, were also seen smoking hookah in restaurants and bars. Upon receiving this information, Special Police Commissioner Rahul Prakash personally inspected these clubs. Subsequently, teams from different police stations were formed, and a coordinated raid was conducted last night.
Rahul Prakash stated that this special campaign by the police will continue to protect the younger generation. This operation, led by Commissioner Prakash, is considered a major step towards sanitising Jaipur's nightlife. The police have sealed all illegal hookah bars with immediate effect. Among these, hookah bars that have faced repeated action but resumed operations are being identified.
This major action has sent shockwaves among all club and restaurant owners who were violating regulations. This action by the Jaipur Police demonstrates that there will be no compromise on the city's safety and the future of its youth. Such special campaigns will continue in the future.
Meanwhile, Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal has also issued orders for all Station House Officers (SHOs) in Jaipur and police officials of higher ranks. SHOs and police officers have been instructed to patrol their respective areas every evening and night and to control all types of crime occurring during the night.
