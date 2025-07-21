21 July 2025,

Monday

Jaipur records 102 per cent excess rainfall, IMD issues yellow alert in five districts

Heavy Rain Alert: The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for five districts, forecasting thunderstorms and lightning in Banswara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, and Udaipur.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

jaipur rain
Photo- Patrika Network

Jaipur Weather Update: The rainfall in Jaipur slowed down on Sunday. There was light rain in the morning. After that, there was a mix of cloudy skies and sunshine throughout the day.

According to the meteorological centre, the spell of rain in the city has stopped and is expected to remain so for the coming days. Furthermore, Jaipur has received 102% more rainfall than usual. According to the Water Resources Department, the normal rainfall in Jaipur is 511.93 millimetres. From June 1st to date, the normal rainfall is 189.29 mm, while 383.09 mm of rainfall has been recorded. This means that 102.38% more rain than usual has fallen.

Yellow Alert for 5 Districts Today

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 5 districts today, forecasting the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in Banswara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, and Udaipur.

Heavy Rainfall Alert

A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in Alwar, Baran, and Jhalawar tomorrow, along with thunderstorms and lightning in Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, and Kota.

Future Weather Forecast

The Meteorological Department says that rainfall activity will decrease over the next 6-7 days. After that, a new system will become active around July 27-28, leading to another spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Rain Expected in Baran

In Baran city, sunshine prevailed from Sunday morning, although there was also some movement of light clouds. The maximum temperature rose by one degree to 34 degrees. The minimum temperature also increased by one degree to 28 degrees, leading to a feeling of humidity.

According to the Meteorological Department, the forecast for the district is partly cloudy with light rain on Monday and Tuesday, cloudy with light rain on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and normal rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 09:50 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur records 102 per cent excess rainfall, IMD issues yellow alert in five districts
