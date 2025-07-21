Jaipur records 102 per cent excess rainfall, IMD issues yellow alert in five districts

According to the meteorological centre, the spell of rain in the city has stopped and is expected to remain so for the coming days. Furthermore, Jaipur has received 102% more rainfall than usual. According to the Water Resources Department, the normal rainfall in Jaipur is 511.93 millimetres. From June 1st to date, the normal rainfall is 189.29 mm, while 383.09 mm of rainfall has been recorded. This means that 102.38% more rain than usual has fallen.