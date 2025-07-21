Jaipur records 102 per cent excess rainfall, IMD issues yellow alert in five districts

Jaipur Weather Update: The rainfall in Jaipur slowed down on Sunday. There was light rain in the morning. After that, there was a mix of cloudy skies and sunshine throughout the day.
According to the meteorological centre, the spell of rain in the city has stopped and is expected to remain so for the coming days. Furthermore, Jaipur has received 102% more rainfall than usual. According to the Water Resources Department, the normal rainfall in Jaipur is 511.93 millimetres. From June 1st to date, the normal rainfall is 189.29 mm, while 383.09 mm of rainfall has been recorded. This means that 102.38% more rain than usual has fallen.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 5 districts today, forecasting the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in Banswara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, and Udaipur.
A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in Alwar, Baran, and Jhalawar tomorrow, along with thunderstorms and lightning in Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, and Kota.
The Meteorological Department says that rainfall activity will decrease over the next 6-7 days. After that, a new system will become active around July 27-28, leading to another spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall.
In Baran city, sunshine prevailed from Sunday morning, although there was also some movement of light clouds. The maximum temperature rose by one degree to 34 degrees. The minimum temperature also increased by one degree to 28 degrees, leading to a feeling of humidity.
According to the Meteorological Department, the forecast for the district is partly cloudy with light rain on Monday and Tuesday, cloudy with light rain on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and normal rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.