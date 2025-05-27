scriptJaipur Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, Rajasthan Nine New Cases | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur

Jaipur Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, Rajasthan Nine New Cases

Coronavirus Update: Two deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in Jaipur. Nine new cases have been reported in Rajasthan.

JaipurMay 27, 2025 / 07:59 am

Patrika Desk

Coronavirus Update

Coronavirus Update: A new update on the coronavirus. Amidst rising COVID-19 cases in the country, two coronavirus-infected individuals died in Jaipur. Meanwhile, nine new cases have been reported in Rajasthan.

Death of a Young Man Found Infected on 24 May

A 26-year-old Jaipur resident was admitted to the Rajasthan Hospital. He had been undergoing treatment for more than two months due to multiple ailments, including tuberculosis. He was found infected on 24 May after a COVID test. He died on 25 May.

Unknown Patient Succumbs to COVID on Sunday

An unknown patient admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital was also found infected in a COVID test. He died on Sunday. His positive report was received on Monday. The Medical and Health Department confirmed his death on Monday.

Total 25 Infections in the State This Year

Nine new infections have been confirmed in the state. These include four from Jodhpur, four from Jaipur, and one from Udaipur. With these additions, the total number of infected in the state this year has reached 25. The relieving factor is that the new variant of corona is not deadly. People do not need to fear the JN.1 variant. This variant has arisen due to changes in Omicron BA 2.86.

