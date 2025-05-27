Jaipur Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, Rajasthan Nine New Cases

Unknown Patient Succumbs to COVID on Sunday An unknown patient admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital was also found infected in a COVID test. He died on Sunday. His positive report was received on Monday. The Medical and Health Department confirmed his death on Monday.

Total 25 Infections in the State This Year Nine new infections have been confirmed in the state. These include four from Jodhpur, four from Jaipur, and one from Udaipur. With these additions, the total number of infected in the state this year has reached 25. The relieving factor is that the new variant of corona is not deadly. People do not need to fear the JN.1 variant. This variant has arisen due to changes in Omicron BA 2.86.